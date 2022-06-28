Waco COVID-19 hospitalizations highest since winter wave

Waco and McLennan County COVID-19 hospital patients increased by a factor of 10 since the Juneteenth weekend.

The local COVID-19 hospital patient count increased to 21 on Tuesday, from 16 on Monday. On June 18 and 19, Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 2 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Tuesday marks the first time since early March, at the tail end of a major wave of cases, that more than 20 patients have been in Waco hospitals with COVID-19. Some state and national projections suggest this bump could be the start of another hill. Local experts say even people who are up-to-date with vaccines and boosters should take precautions among crowds of strangers as the omicron variant of the virus threatens to again drive case counts higher.

The number of COVID-19 hospital patients in McLennan County spiked at 191 Jan. 24, then dropped to fewer than 20 by March 5 and hovered in single digits from March 18 until June 21, except for May 31 and June 1 on the Memorial Day weekend, days that saw 15 patients and 12 patients respectively. The 21 patients hospitalized locally take up about 4% of the staffed inpatient hospital beds in McLennan County and surrounding counties, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Local and statewide trends have led to projections indicating COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations could continue higher.

A regional COVID-19 forecast last week from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center says that if current trends hold, hospitalizations “could return to elevated levels by mid-summer.”

Waco-area experts urge precautions among crowds of strangers, even for people who are vaccinated and boosted.

According to a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention collection of models for each state, median projections from June 20 call for Texas to expect about 300 new daily hospital admissions for COVID-19 by July 15. The most optimistic projection calls for about 150 per day by then. The most pessimistic projection calls for about 1,100 per day.

The University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium makes more narrow projections, by Texas Trauma Service Area. The probability that the pandemic is growing in Waco's Trauma Service Area M is 71%, according to the modeling consortium as of Tuesday. The model projects a 55 percent increase in infections over the next 14 days. Trauma Service Area M includes McLennan County and four surrounding counties.

The modeling consortium projections for hospital patients in Trauma Service Area M range from pessimistic, at more than 400 total by July 24; to optimistic, at about 4 total by July 24. The median projection calls for about 30 patients hospitalized with COIVD-19 by July 24.

The omicron variant and its subvariants continue to cause the overwhelming majority of cases, officials and experts said Monday. The omicron variant is the form of the virus that caused the wave this past winter, the one that evaded immunity but produced a generally milder form of the disease, experts said.

The presently approved vaccines continue to be effective in preventing omicron from producing severe illness in vaccinated patients, experts affirmed Monday.

A committee of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved a plan that could mean approval by the fall for revised vaccine boosters from Pfizer and Moderna designed to target omicron and potentially other emerging variants.

The exact formulations that will be pursued are not yet known, and it also remains unclear whether the updated boosters will be recommended for all adults or for a subset, such as adults older than a certain age or who have certain medical conditions.

While officials develop the updated booster plan for the fall and analysts see the potential makings of an increase in cases over the summer, the CDC and local experts recommend a return to masking, distancing and other precautions in order to curb the spread of the disease.

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District Senior Epidemiologist Vaidehi Shah recommended on Monday that people who are up-to-date with vaccines and boosters take some precautions including mask use and social distancing when socializing in crowds with people they do not know, whether at movie theaters, concerts, airports or fireworks displays. But when socializing with people who are well-known, she says people can choose.

People who are not up-to-date on vaccinations should practice social distancing and wear a well-fitting mask in public, Shah said.

“Hand hygiene is always a good idea,” Shah said.

She recommends that everyone, vaccinated or not, wash hands frequently.

Local physician Dr. Benjamin Wilson, the designated COVID-19 expert for Waco Family Medicine, echoed these recommendations Monday.

“The best defense is to be vaccinated and boosted,” Wilson said. “Hopefully this fall, (the omicron booster) will roll out.”

Vaccine protection against the original strain also protects against severe disease from variants that have arisen, Wilson said.

