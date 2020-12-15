Waco COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new high; Temple's first vaccine doses administered

In the meantime, Shah said the same use of masks, distancing, hygiene and limited travel that the public health district has recommended for the past nine months can still help mitigate the spread of the virus. It can take more than 15 days for the impact of events such as shelter-in-place orders, mask policies or major holidays to have a measurable effect on the virus’ spread.

“Let’s say an individual was exposed on Memorial Day,” Shah said. “The individual would start symptoms on an average of five days after exposure. After a couple of days, (they) would go get tested. The results would take a few more days, and it will take several more days for us to get the results and conduct the investigation.”

She said Waco’s mask mandate in late June lowered the case count within that time period. The case count was falling when schools reopened in August, then started to rise again. Labor Day, on the other hand, did not have any obvious effect on the numbers. Halloween preceded one of the largest spikes to date.

COVID-19 cases and quarantines have led handful of Waco-area schools to switch to remote-only instruction for the remainder of their semesters, which end Friday. University High School became the latest school to make that switch Tuesday. University will resume in-person instruction Jan. 5, the start of next semester.

Registration for free COVID-19 testing in McLennan County can be found at covidwaco.com.

