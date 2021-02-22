Waco COVID-19 hospitalizations lower as testing, vaccines return

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With testing down last week due to frigid temperatures and icy roads, the seven-day positivity rate of COVID-19 tests crept up to 17% after dipping to 9% early last week. The positivity rate reflects the proportion of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, and the rate tends to go down with widespread testing.

Last week saw COVID-19 hospitalizations in the five-county Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan County, decline to 9%, prompting McLennan County Judge Scott Felton to request the State Department of Health Services to allow bars and similar businesses to reopen. DSHS Commissioner John Hellerstedt approved his request, which will allow local bars to reopen and businesses to expand to 75% capacity. Hellerstedt's order also allows hospitals to resume elective surgeries.

Bad weather put a pause to some testing last week, but COVID-19 testing through the public health district will resume its regular schedule this week with testing sites at McLennan Community College and the Waco Multipurpose Center. Both centers will conduct testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and people can register for testing at covidwaco.com. The MCC testing site is a drive-through clinic while the multipurpose center site is a walk-up one.

Those being tested are asked not to eat, drink or brush their teeth for 30 minutes before testing.