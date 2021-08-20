Waco COVID-19 numbers high as schools resume

China Spring ISD reported Friday that 29 people, including nine students, have tested positive for the virus. Superintendent Marc Faulkner said eight of those are teachers who tested positive before the semester started and will soon return to the elementary school. He said the district would only consider closing schools if there were not enough teachers to cover classes.

Districts that had virtual options last year are fully in person this year, meaning more people are on campuses.

Baylor University reported 29 active cases Friday, including 17 among students. Baylor spokesperson Lori Fogleman said between the size of the incoming freshman class and demand for hotel rooms in Waco, the university will have less room to house students who need to quarantine or self-isolate than it had last semester. There are 200 freshmen currently living off-campus in a hotel instead of in residence halls because of the demand.

“Availability will be prioritized for emergency use and for those students whose permanent residence is out of state or a significant distance from Waco,” Fogleman said. “Last year, we noticed that students who were local or whose family were within driving distance of Waco tended to choose to quarantine or isolate at home.”