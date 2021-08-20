Waco COVID-19 numbers high as schools resume

There are still more than 1,200 active COVID-19 cases in McLennan County as schools reopen, but policies on masking and distancing are more lax than they were a year ago.
Updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines again suggest masking indoors, including by everyone in schools, in the face of the delta variant’s spread throughout the country. Many businesses have walked back their mask requirements to simply encouraging masks for unvaccinated people. The question of school districts requiring masks remains bogged down in political and legal fights, though McLennan County schools have not taken steps to require masks.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 184 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing total active cases to 1,286. Two more McLennan County residents, ages 44 and 42, died of the virus, bringing the death toll to 507. In the county, 30,423 people have recovered from the virus to date.
There were 166 COVID-19 patients in McLennan County hospitals, including 28 on ventilators, as of Friday. All 54 intensive care unit beds were occupied. COVID-19 patients filled a little more than 28% of all staffed hospital beds in McLennan, Falls, Bosque, Hill and Limestone counties as of Thursday, according to state data.
While the area's largest institutions start their fall semesters Monday, including Waco Independent School District, McLennan Community College and Baylor University, some school districts with classes underway have already reported cases. Lorena ISD’s dashboard reported 34 active cases across its campuses and 50 cumulative cases so far this month.
China Spring ISD reported Friday that 29 people, including nine students, have tested positive for the virus. Superintendent Marc Faulkner said eight of those are teachers who tested positive before the semester started and will soon return to the elementary school. He said the district would only consider closing schools if there were not enough teachers to cover classes.
Districts that had virtual options last year are fully in person this year, meaning more people are on campuses.
Baylor University reported 29 active cases Friday, including 17 among students. Baylor spokesperson Lori Fogleman said between the size of the incoming freshman class and demand for hotel rooms in Waco, the university will have less room to house students who need to quarantine or self-isolate than it had last semester. There are 200 freshmen currently living off-campus in a hotel instead of in residence halls because of the demand.
“Availability will be prioritized for emergency use and for those students whose permanent residence is out of state or a significant distance from Waco,” Fogleman said. “Last year, we noticed that students who were local or whose family were within driving distance of Waco tended to choose to quarantine or isolate at home.”
Fogleman said any unvaccinated students and staff will need to take COVID-19 tests twice a week for the first month of the semester, with the exception of those who tested positive within the last 180 days. Anyone who is working 100% remotely is also exempt.
“We are prepared to revisit the testing policy early in the semester and make adjustments based on how effectively we contain the spread of the virus,” Fogleman said.
She said students who do not get tested twice a week will have their campus Wi-Fi access disabled for the following week as punishment. Students who fail to take the tests repeatedly “can be” referred to the Office of Student Conduct. Faculty who repeatedly shirk the tests could be disciplined as well.
Baylor is requiring masks in classrooms, and many other indoor settings, to start the semester.
With few of last fall’s preventive measures in place and still only 43% of the eligible population in the county vaccinated, Waco Family Medicine Associate Medical Officer Ben Wilson said he expects this surge to be much worse specifically for those who are still unvaccinated.
Wilson said Waco Family Medicine is performing about 50 tests a day with an average positivity rate of 22%.
He said the new variant is starting to “turn heads” even among people who are still vaccine hesitant.
“I think people are aware of the delta variant … that it’s more dangerous and more contagious,” Wilson said. “While there are still many people that are not opting to be vaccinated, I think many people that previously were not vaccinated are becoming appropriately concerned about the delta variant.”
Wilson referred to the CDC’s recent guidelines that recommend masking for fully vaccinated people.
“We know masking makes a difference, and so there is a reasonable probability that someone you run into at church, work or school or shopping could have COVID-19,” Wilson said. “We know that you can still get COVID-19 if you’re fully vaccinated, even though it’s much less likely.”
Wilson said the reality of full local hospitals and emergency rooms has given some hesitant patients the motivation to get vaccinated, but that will not be the case for everyone. He said while vaccines are still the best protection against the virus, masks will still go a long way.
“Studies vary, but they prevent the wearer from transmitting the virus by about 50%,” Wilson said. “So if you have two people masking together, that is far better than one masking.”