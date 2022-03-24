 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waco DeMolay members receive state honors at Capitol

  • 0
DeMolay in Austin 2

DeMolay chapter members at the state Capitol included (from left) Declan Duty, Zebian Escobedo, Krystal Hittle, Gage Wilson, Faith Tarbush, Gavin Pollack, Baylee Engel, Elijah Akhbar and Trinity Barsalou.

 Leslie Coffelt, Captured by Coffelt Photography Studio

Members of Waco Chapter No. 192 of the International Order of DeMolay participated in State Government Weekend Feb. 12-13 at the state Capitol in Austin.

Several chapters from Texas were present with approximately 200 young people on the floors of the House and Senate writing, debating and passing mock legislation.

The Waco chapter was recognized as “Outstanding Delegation” for the number of bills the chapter members wrote, promoted, debated and passed.

Members taking part were Elijah Akhbar, Trinity Barsalou, Declan Duty, Baylee Engel, Zebian Escobedo, Krystal Hittle, Gavin Pollack, Faith Tarbush and Gage Wilson.

The International Order of DeMolay has 4 million members in 21 countries, and is dedicated to helping young people between 12 to 21 years develop leadership, citizenship and organizational skills based on values such as love of God, family, country and charitable aid.

The chapter meets every Thursday night at Karem Shrine Temple in Waco. For further information, contact Waco DeMolay through the international website, texasdemolay.com/chapters/.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mothers, families of Waco-area homicide victims call for peace

Mothers, families of Waco-area homicide victims call for peace

She said killers do not just take the life of the person who gets a funeral. “They destroy the lives of those left here,” Hilliard said. “They tear apart the lives of parents, children, sisters, brothers and friends. We all had to learn how to live all over again, while a part of us is gone.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Van driver miraculously left with minor injuries after flipping over highway barrier

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert