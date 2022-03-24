Waco DeMolay members receive state honors at Capitol

Members of Waco Chapter No. 192 of the International Order of DeMolay participated in State Government Weekend Feb. 12-13 at the state Capitol in Austin.
Several chapters from Texas were present with approximately 200 young people on the floors of the House and Senate writing, debating and passing mock legislation.
The Waco chapter was recognized as “Outstanding Delegation” for the number of bills the chapter members wrote, promoted, debated and passed.
Members taking part were Elijah Akhbar, Trinity Barsalou, Declan Duty, Baylee Engel, Zebian Escobedo, Krystal Hittle, Gavin Pollack, Faith Tarbush and Gage Wilson.
The International Order of DeMolay has 4 million members in 21 countries, and is dedicated to helping young people between 12 to 21 years develop leadership, citizenship and organizational skills based on values such as love of God, family, country and charitable aid.
The chapter meets every Thursday night at Karem Shrine Temple in Waco. For further information, contact Waco DeMolay through the international website, texasdemolay.com/chapters/.