Waco DeMolay named state's top chapter

Waco Chapter No. 192 of the International Order of DeMolay was recognized as Chapter of the Year at the State DeMolay Conclave held this summer in Fort Worth.

The award was announced during a banquet by Tommy Chapman, Texas DeMolay executive officer “dad.”

The chapter also continued to send members into the ranks of the Texas DeMolay state youth leadership by appointing Declan Duty as the inaugural Seventh Preceptor, making him the second youngest state officer this year.

The Waco chapter participated in activities including sports, public speaking and officer leadership development.

The chapter meets Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Waco Karem Shrine Temple. Membership is for youth ages 12 to 21.

For information, email the chapter at wacodemolay1221@gmail.com.