Waco Dia de los Muertos celebrations grow in community visibility

Day of the Dead celebrations in Waco will feature hundreds, if not several thousand, of the living.

Better known as Dia de los Muertos, Spanish for the Day of the Dead, the occasion is marked in several Latin American cultures as a time to remember and honor loved ones and acquaintances who have died.

Observances include the creation of ofrendas, or offerings, small altars decorated with photographs, candles, flowers, food and other items recalling the dead; sugar skulls for children; costumed skeletons called Catrinas, after a satirical cartoon created by Mexican artist José Posadas; observances at churches or cemeteries; and gatherings with food, music and dancing.

In Waco, there also will be a community parade Saturday running downtown along University Parks Drive to Indian Spring Park, returning from its debut last year.

This weekend also will see the 12th annual Traveling Ofrenda created by Waco artist Rocio Ramirez-Landoll, which has grown in scale since moving outdoors to the corner of Dallas and Tyler streets in East Waco.

This year's edition will feature the addition of "Viva la Vida," a detailed set of six skeletal mariachi musicians crafted from heavy paper Ramirez-Landoll and fellow Waco artist Diana Torres made over the last six months with a $3,000 Texas Folklife grant.

The two used the Mexican art form of cartonería, in which heavy paper, often from discarded empty sacks of concrete or lime, is wetted with adhesive, pressed into plaster molds, then assembled into objects.

The musical skeletons dressed in light blue with silver ornamentation and each sporting a different instrument will join the items in the public ofrenda on Saturday, weather permitting. The ofrenda will be on display from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday through Thursday, with live folklorico dancing by Norma Torres at 6:30 p.m. Saturday followed by a free screening of the animated movie "Coco" at 7 p.m.

The Dia de los Muertos parade and festival, a separate event funded in part by a Texas Commission for the Arts grant, will take place Saturday, although the Dia de los Muertos is traditionally marked on Nov. 1 or 2.

Parade organizer Julie Cervantes said 45 community and social organizations will take part in this year's parade, making it longer than last year's. The parade will start at 4 p.m. on University Parks Drive, gathering outside the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and continuing down University Parks to Indian Spring Park, stopping at the site of the festival.

In addition to scores of skulls and costumed Catrinas, the parade will include references to Mexican artist Frida Kahlo; loteria, or lottery, cards; a scene saluting the television comedy "El Chavo del Ocho," which starred famed Mexican comic Chespirito, or Roberto Gómez Bolaños; and, on floats recognizing parade sponsors, brightly colored fantastical folk art animals called alebrijes.

The parade will take about an hour, and the festival at Indian Spring Park will continue to 10 p.m. Cervantes said Telemundo television will livestream the parade, and wacotrib.com will host a contest next week where viewers can vote on their favorite parade entry.

Festival organizer Eric Linares said the surprising response to last year's festival led planners to make it larger.

"I was really blown away by the size of it," Linares said. "It seems like the whole community came out with a couple of thousand people there."

Saturday's festival will have roughly double the number of vendors and artisans plus 10 food trucks and a musical lineup combining local talent with groups from San Antonio and Austin. Children's activities will include face painting, sugar skull decoration and page coloring.

The music lineup includes vocalist Giselle Vento and guitarist Frank Exum, DJ Magnum, Ballet Folklorico, the all-female Mariachi las Coronelas from San Antonio and Austin Selena tribute group Bidi Bidi Banda.

A VIP Muertos Plaza area overlooking the Indian Spring Park amphitheater will provide food and cocktails catered by Lupita's Restaurant and Ilegal Mezcal.

Cervantes said organizers worked to keep the spirit of Dia de los Muertos prominent in the parade and festival so that it does not become overwhelmed by commercialism.

"It's about being included and celebrating," she said.

Cultural details were important, too, in Ramirez-Landoll's mariachi figures for the ofrenda.

"Through these objects we reconnect with the country or the people," she said.

Not only are the mariachi outfits as detailed as actual ones, complete with silver ornaments down pant legs, gold braid on sombrero rims, silver lace appliques and fabric bands inside hats, but the players' guitars, guitarron, violin and trumpet, all crafted from heavy paper, wire, guitar strings and wood, are accurate down to tuning pegs and trumpet key buttons.

There are clever touches such as monarch butterflies, often seen in ofrendas, in place of bows at the musicians' throats. The player of the oversized guitarron has a pot belly, which conveniently supports the weight of his instrument.

The two artists used cardboard with the inside corrugation removed as the heavy paper for molding, resulting in lightweight but durable figures.

"Someone asked if you could make a piñata from this and I said, Only as a joke,'" said Ramirez-Landoll with a smile.

Torres, who was student to Ramirez-Landoll's mentoring in the Texas Folklife project, said it reconnected her not only to her family's Tejano history, but Mexican indigenous roots of which she had been unaware.

"To explore the different aspects of a culture is to bring them back into our culture now," she said.

The festival's Linares, who also helped create a public ofrenda for the Mayborn Museum, said it is that connection between past and present, between death and life, that makes Dia de los Muertos special and distinctive.

"The essence of Dia de los Muertos is to honor and cherish the lives of our loved ones in the time they lived with us," he said. "It's also a time to contemplate our mortality, but not in a fearful way. Death gives a meaning to life."