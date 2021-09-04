Waco doctor, vet say don't take ivermectin for COVID-19, even as it flies off shelves

Varner said a segment of the population is rallying behind ivermectin "because they hear about it from sources they rely upon to get most of their information. They are searching for something either to prevent their getting COVID-19 or treating it if they've got it. They don't have it bad enough to take current medications being offered, but they want to do something. They want to take something that is purported to be of benefit."

He said ivermectin products available at feed stores "would be manufactured under less stringent guidelines or controls than those for humans."

Brazos Feed and Supply owner Gary Payne said he sees customers almost daily wanting to buy ivermectin, which he keeps behind a counter.

"In all honesty, it's not for me to ask how they plan to use it, but you can certainly tell when they walk in that they don't own a horse, and then want to buy ivermectin paste wormer," Payne said.

Payne said after much consideration he crafted a disclaimer that appears on the bottom of Brazos Feed receipts. It addresses products such as ivermectin that humans are inclined to appropriate.

"Basically, they assume the risk and responsibility for the off-specified use of any product," he said. "With just about anything, even a lawn-and-garden product, we tell them how it's supposed to be used. But what they do with it after they leave … we can't stop selling it just because it may be used incorrectly. I think a panic has been created, that people are buying ivermectin now thinking that if it proves effective, they can't buy it later."

