Waco doctor, vet say don't take ivermectin for COVID-19, even as it flies off shelves

Fur is flying over the use of ivermectin, an animal de-wormer, in hopes of treating or preventing COVID-19. A local infectious disease specialist and a veterinarian say people should not use it, but feed stores that carry the medicine say demand has skyrocketed and they doubt the patients are cows and horses.
Reports have surfaced of novice customers taking over-the-phone instructions on purchasing ivermectin as they enter feed stores. One proprietor said an employee courteously advised a buyer that the concoction being discussed would treat an animal weighing more than a ton.
"I would not recommend taking it to treat or prevent COVID," said Dr. Farley Verner, a longtime infectious disease specialist in Waco. "What's happening is that people are buying veterinary medicine at the feed store and taking it at whatever dosage they're seeing on the internet. That's why, nationally, calls to poison control centers have skyrocketed. Even the company that makes it is not pushing it, if you will, or encouraging its use in any way."
The New York Times reported that prescriptions for ivermectin are sharply increasing, jumping to more than 88,000 per week in mid-August from a pre-pandemic baseline average of 3,600 per week. The Times cited research conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Some products for animals containing ivermectin are sold over-the-counter, meaning prescriptions are not necessary. An employee of Buzbee Feed & Seed Inc., who declined to give his name, said chronic theft of products containing ivermectin prompted Buzbee to place them behind the counter.
Dr. Bob Judd, owner of Judd Veterinary Clinic in Hewitt, said ivermectin is nothing new to the medical community. It long has been used to treat or prevent parasites in cattle, swine, horses and goats, and has been proven effective as a heartworm preventive in dogs. Judd said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recognized ivermectin's usefulness in combatting parasites in refugees from developing countries.
The drug sometimes is given to patients in this country as a treatment for head lice, scabies and other parasites. But the CDC has warned against is use for COVID-19, saying testing has not deemed it effective. It is not approved for treatment of any viral infection.
The Food and Drug Administration weighed in recently, tweeting, "You are not a horse," and warning that ivermectin is not FDA-approved for treating or preventing COVID-19 and that taking large doses could cause serious harm, according to reporting in the New York Times. The paper added that in its review of 14 ivermectin studies, none showed the drug can prevent COVID or improve patient conditions. Another 31 studies reportedly are underway.
Judd was not naming names, but said he knows of farmers and ranchers who take forms of ivermectin and inquire about its availability.
"People really should not be taking cattle and horse products," Judd said. "The problem is that these formulas are very concentrated. People would need to know how to figure dosages. And the carriers in these products have been approved for animals, but not necessarily for humans."
Varner said a segment of the population is rallying behind ivermectin "because they hear about it from sources they rely upon to get most of their information. They are searching for something either to prevent their getting COVID-19 or treating it if they've got it. They don't have it bad enough to take current medications being offered, but they want to do something. They want to take something that is purported to be of benefit."
He said ivermectin products available at feed stores "would be manufactured under less stringent guidelines or controls than those for humans."
Brazos Feed and Supply owner Gary Payne said he sees customers almost daily wanting to buy ivermectin, which he keeps behind a counter.
"In all honesty, it's not for me to ask how they plan to use it, but you can certainly tell when they walk in that they don't own a horse, and then want to buy ivermectin paste wormer," Payne said.
Payne said after much consideration he crafted a disclaimer that appears on the bottom of Brazos Feed receipts. It addresses products such as ivermectin that humans are inclined to appropriate.
"Basically, they assume the risk and responsibility for the off-specified use of any product," he said. "With just about anything, even a lawn-and-garden product, we tell them how it's supposed to be used. But what they do with it after they leave … we can't stop selling it just because it may be used incorrectly. I think a panic has been created, that people are buying ivermectin now thinking that if it proves effective, they can't buy it later."