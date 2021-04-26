Waco doctors: Complacency is setting back vaccine progress

Dr. Tim Martindale’s clinic received 200 doses last week and 100 this week, the first two shipments he’s received.

Martindale said in January, his office’s waitlist topped out at 300 people. But last week when his clinic called more than 200 of those on the list, the vast majority had already received the vaccine elsewhere. The clinic vaccinated 50 people last week.

“We wanted to do more, but … there’s a lot of trouble to it,” Martindale said.

He said timing the use of the vaccine can be tricky. He can vaccinate 10 people per vial, and has six hours to use a punctured vial. That, combined with the 15-minute wait time for each patient meant the clinic was vaccinating nonstop for the entire day. Slowing down to 10, he said, is more manageable. At 2 p.m., he was still trying to find takers for four vaccine doses that would have to be disposed of after 3 p.m. after texting patients and posting on Facebook to get the word out.

“It’s a challenge to figure out who’s got it, and who’s still got to get it,” Martindale said.