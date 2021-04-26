Waco doctors: Complacency is setting back vaccine progress

Even as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine returns from the sidelines this week, local providers worry that slowing demand for COVID-19 vaccines is setting back the fight against the disease in McLennan County.
Local providers are expected to have at least 7,610 state-provided vaccine doses this week, providing a catch-up opportunity for a county that lags the state in vaccination rates.
In McLennan County as of Monday, 36% of the eligible population had received at least one dose of a vaccine, compared with 48% statewide. Locally, about 27% were fully vaccinated, compared with nearly 33% statewide.
Dr. Ben Wilson, associate chief medical officer at Waco Family Medicine, said vaccine demand has dropped off in general, and he suspects the low COVID-19 case count is lulling people into a false sense of security. The estimated number of active cases stood at 181 Monday, a fraction of the 770 reported three months ago.
“It’s not like it’s gone away, it’s just that things are better here than other parts of the country,” Wilson said. “In theory, they could get worse again.”
The low-income clinic will administer 370 doses of Pfizer from Ascension Providence in Waco and 35 Moderna doses from the federal Health Center Vaccine Program this week.
Wilson said that while the county's case count has dropped, people with certain comorbidities are still at higher risk. Meanwhile, cases and deaths have skyrocketed in India over the last several weeks according to reports from Associated Press, and testing in Michigan revealed three new variants on Monday according to Bridge Michigan, a nonprofit news site.
Dr. Tim Martindale’s clinic received 200 doses last week and 100 this week, the first two shipments he’s received.
Martindale said in January, his office’s waitlist topped out at 300 people. But last week when his clinic called more than 200 of those on the list, the vast majority had already received the vaccine elsewhere. The clinic vaccinated 50 people last week.
“We wanted to do more, but … there’s a lot of trouble to it,” Martindale said.
He said timing the use of the vaccine can be tricky. He can vaccinate 10 people per vial, and has six hours to use a punctured vial. That, combined with the 15-minute wait time for each patient meant the clinic was vaccinating nonstop for the entire day. Slowing down to 10, he said, is more manageable. At 2 p.m., he was still trying to find takers for four vaccine doses that would have to be disposed of after 3 p.m. after texting patients and posting on Facebook to get the word out.
“It’s a challenge to figure out who’s got it, and who’s still got to get it,” Martindale said.
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District spokeswoman Kelly Craine said the health district received 1,500 first doses this week, mostly set for the Waco Convention Center hub from Tuesday to Saturday. But the district is expanding its outreach this week with a new clinic held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Second Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2001 Dallas St.
Recipients can register by calling at 254-750-1890, but walk-ins are also welcome. Craine said the health district is expecting around 100 people to attend.
The health district has about 2,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine left over from before federal regulators earlier this month put a "pause" on the vaccines over concerns about rare blood clots. The health district is working this week on rescheduling those who had signed up for those doses, but none are set to be given this week.
The health district will distribute around 1,200 second doses as well this week at public clinics from Tuesday to Saturday. Craine said the clinics have administered 4,065 second vaccine doses over the last two weeks.
“Four weeks back we had a big crush of people getting their first doses,” Craine said. “We knew that big crush was coming."
McLennan County vaccine providers are scheduled to receive 960 Moderna and 3,510 Pfizer first doses this week. The health district received 1,500 Moderna shots, Ascension Providence received 1,170 Pfizer doses, Brookshire’s Pharmacy in Lorena received 100 Moderna, Baylor Student Health Services received 500 Moderna, Baylor Scott & White Pharmacy on Hillcrest Medical Blvd. received 100, Martindale Family Medicine Clinic received 100 Moderna, Walgreens Pharmacy at 1520 South Valley Mills Drive received 2,340 Pfizer and West Oak Medical Clinic in West received 100 Moderna.
This week, Baylor plans to distribute more than 700 first doses of Moderna and 1,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Baylor University reported Monday that 24.4% of its campus community has been fully vaccinated, which breaks down to 20.4% of students and 41.1% of employees.
Last week, Baylor President Linda Livingstone said the university will not require students and staff to be vaccinated upon their return in the fall. Still, Baylor’s medical team still strongly encourages everyone to get vaccinated. She cited the American College Health Association’s statement urging students to register quickly instead of putting it off.
“The extent to which we can provide a full, normal fall experience is directly dependent on the continued vaccination of our campus community over the next few months,” Livingstone said in a statement.
Baylor is still conducting testing for all students, faculty and staff except for those who’ve been fully vaccinated or had a positive COVID-19 test within the last 90 days. The university ran around 10,000 tests last week. The campus has an active case count of 65, 62 of whom are students, and a positivity rate of 0.5%.
Waco, McLennan County and medical officials will hold another COVID-19 press conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Monday press release. The conferences are streamed at wccctv.com.