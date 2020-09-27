Waco doctors continue to learn about long-term effects of COVID-19 as they unfold

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Researchers are still figuring out why some COVID-19 patients show only mild symptoms and some remain winded and exhausted for months, and local doctors said life after COVID-19 differs unpredictably from patient to patient.

While complications as dire as acute organ failure are common in severe cases, and spending weeks on a ventilator comes with its own side-effects, local doctors said lingering fatigue, pain and shortness of breath are much more common. For most, the symptoms last weeks. For a few, they last months.

“We don’t really know what some of the long-term effects can be from the virus,” said Dr. Adam Falcone with Waco Cardiology Associates. “That’s going to be data that comes out over the next several years.”

The inflammation that comes with the virus is the key to many of the lingering issues. If doctors could determine what triggers the inflammation, they could isolate and treat it, tamping down the severity of symptoms, Falcone said. Doctors know certain conditions predispose patients to complications, but they still do not fully know why some people have no symptoms and others become dangerously sick.