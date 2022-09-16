Waco doctors expecting a typical cold and flu season this fall

Waco physicians expect a cold and flu season this fall more typical of what was seen before the pandemic.

“What we think we’re going to see this fall and winter will be more of a flu/cold/RSV season, more of typical year as seen prior to COVID,” said Dr. Van Wehmeyer, a family medicine physician with Baylor Scott & White Health who practices in Waco.

Previous flu seasons during the pandemic have been less severe than typical.

With the Omicron booster widely available, Wehmeyer said he and his colleagues are not expecting another COVID-19 flare up.

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is the most common cause of bronchitis and pneumonia in children younger than 1 in the United States, according to the website of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There is no vaccine.

RSV usually produces a cold-like illness that lasts a week or two, the CDC says.

Most children have experienced and recovered from an RSV infection by the age of 2, Wehmeyer said.

This year’s strain of RSV produces a typically mild illness in most patients, though in adults the cough is slightly worse than normal, Wehmeyer said. Over the counter decongestants as well as cough, headache and fever remedies are usually all that is needed to treat the symptoms of most infections resulting from RSV, he said.

“We’re seeing a slow uptick in RSV cases this year as compared to the past few years, but not a big up uptick,” Wehmeyer said.

Infections of RSV are not required to be reported under state law, so all the information available about its spread and severity and number of cases is voluntarily reported, Texas Department of State Health Services says on its website.

RSV is not something parents report to Waco Independent School District often, said Rhiannon Settles, the district’s director of health services.

“We have received no reports of RSV this year,” Settles said by email Friday. “We encourage parents to keep students home if they are sick, until they are fever-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medication, and feeling well.”

Infection of RSV is not widespread enough to merit the attention of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, spokesperson Clare Paul said.

“We don’t track or treat RSV here,” Paul said by email. “But flu shots are available. We encourage appointments, but walk-ins are welcome.”

A survey of appointment scheduling websites for H-E-B Pharmacies, CVS and Walgreens in Waco revealed flu-shot appointments widely available at many area pharmacies.

A drug called palivizumab is available to prevent severe RSV illness in certain infants and children who are at high risk, according to the Department of State Health Services. The drug can help prevent development of serious RSV disease, but it cannot prevent infection with RSV or help cure or treat children already suffering from serious RSV disease.

For most people, this virus causes cold-like symptoms from which they recover in a week or two, according to the department.

For young children born with heart conditions or who have a chronic lung condition, RSV can cause severe illness. In older adults with underlying heart or lung disease, and anyone with a compromised immune system, the virus can also produce severe illness.

Symptoms

People infected with RSV usually show symptoms within 4 to 6 days after getting infected, the CDC says. Symptoms of RSV infection usually include runny nose, decrease in appetite, coughing, sneezing, wheezing and often fever.

Symptoms usually appear in stages and not all at once. In very young infants with RSV, the only symptoms may be irritability, decreased activity and breathing difficulties, the CDC says.

Coughs and sneezes of infected people can spread the disease when virus droplets make their way into the eyes, nose or mouth of the uninfected, according to the CDC.

Direct or indirect contact with mucus or saliva of infected people can also spread the disease. The virus survives for many hours on hard surfaces like desks, tables, doorknobs, phones and remote controls, and for shorter periods on soft surfaces including hands or tissues, according to the CDC.

The CDC lists prevention measures including staying home when sick; washing hands often; covering the mouth and nose for a sneeze with the shirt sleeve, not the hands; avoiding shaking hands or sharing cups or eating utensils.