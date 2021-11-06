Waco Downtown Farmers Market celebrating 10 years

Waco Downtown Farmers Market came dressed to the nines on a splendid, sun-drenched Saturday morning. Humans just barely outnumbered canines on leashes. Live music played. Families lounged on the nearby McLennan County Courthouse lawn, and folks of every shape and size — "Body by Brisket" proclaimed a T-shirt — seemed in a better mood than one might think possible.
It was 10 years ago this month the market slipped into Waco under the cover of obscurity. Home was a city-owned abandoned RV park on the Brazos River's west bank, near a Waco Fire Department training tower since demolished. Plans for apartments, hotels, restaurants and retail space, now being realized, encroached on the setting, sending the market packing to the McLennan County Courthouse parking lot on Washington Avenue in 2017.
Whatever its address, the market has made its mark on Waco. It contributes to economic development, exposes visitors to a slice of life beyond Magnolia Market at the Silos, and serves as a business incubator, providing a test market and street credibility rolled into one.
Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits, Milo All Day, Cheddar Box, Luna Juice Bar, Waco Cha, Harvest on 25th, Bare Bucha and Nightlight Donuts, to name a few, graduated to brick-and-mortar locations or food trucks having honed their skills at the market, director Bethel Erickson-Bruce said.
"It definitely exceeded expectations," Erickson-Bruce said of the decadelong winding road. "The first few years, it was trial and error to see if Waco would turn out and support local farmers. I think we had 14 vendors that first year, now 50 to 60 on any given Saturday, closer to 80 at special events.
"We have an application approval process, and we've kept rates pretty low, so we remain accessible to all business. We'd rather have fewer booths with higher quality than too many booths just because the interest is there. We want individual booths to have sustainable sales."
Vendors pay $35 for a Saturday setup between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Erickson-Bruce said sales totals vary widely among the booths, ranging from $100 a week to $2,000 a week or more. She said public attendance grows with good weather, hovering between 3,000 and 4,000 most Saturdays.
Raven Bright, 20, had a disposition matching her name Saturday. She served Nightlight Donuts' crowd favorite, cinnamon sugar doughnuts, from a mobile unit. Nearby, visitors relaxed and munched on snacks while seated at tables in a blocked-off stretch of Washington Avenue. Bright said she began working for Nightlight before the COVID-19 pandemic struck and has watched attendance surge as the virus waned. She said she enjoys the liveliness of the Saturday crowds, and seeing friends there every week.
The venue Saturday had a festival vibe, the 10th anniversary celebration appearing to attract more lookers and buyers than most Saturdays. Fresh-squeezed lemonade was available, as were $4 Mexican roasted corn and $10 street tacos. Pastures of Plenty Ranch was taking orders for tenderloin priced at $30 a pound, while heart and cheek fetched about $8 a pound.
Chef Flaco's Salsa booth urged samplers to "Put Some Flaco on Your Taco." The Mayborn Museum and Valley Mills Vineyards were represented. The Bear Mountain bike and outdoor store had signage strongly suggesting we "Keep Waco Wacko," folks posed for photos and pups barked happily.
Sky Toney, education director for World Hunger Relief Farm, stood beside signs hawking eggs, pickles, radishes, goat milk soap and bagged greens. He said the market has become a community asset. Before its arrival, it was challenging to locate locally produced food, he said. Customers represent a cross-section of Greater Waco, from college students to those who qualify for public assistance with food purchases, Toney said.
Spencer Gardner, proprietor of Gardner's Gardens in Golinda, operates three greenhouses and sells succulents, house plants and cacti. He said he pours all his time and energy into Gardner's Gardens, and the market serves as his only point-of-sale. He said it has become quite the tourist magnet, estimating half his customers reside outside Texas. Many ask about shipping options.
The Waco Downtown Farmers Market now faces a big decision.
Dallas-based Catalyst Urban Development is well underway on its multimillion-dollar development along the Brazos River, one that will proceed in phases and include a high-rise convention hotel, several restaurants, retail shops and apartments now under construction.
Catalyst, to meet city requirements, has included in its package a new site for the market. It will have bathrooms, running water, a performance stage, electricity for booth space and access to a parking garage.
Market management must decide if a move is merited, and Erickson-Bruce said many factors remain on the table. The riverside location promises amenities galore, but it would be "tucked away," and probably not as visible to the general public as the venue on Washington Avenue, she said.
"It's really a defined space, surrounded by other development," she said. "I don't know if it's large enough to hold our current number of vendors."
Using both locations merits consideration, especially if the market's board chooses to add a weekday to the schedule, Erickson-Bruce said.
"We are in conversations with the developer on a regular basis, assessing how much we've grown and whether we fit," she said. "The courthouse is wonderful because of the visibility, people just walking by."