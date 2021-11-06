Waco Downtown Farmers Market celebrating 10 years

Waco Downtown Farmers Market came dressed to the nines on a splendid, sun-drenched Saturday morning. Humans just barely outnumbered canines on leashes. Live music played. Families lounged on the nearby McLennan County Courthouse lawn, and folks of every shape and size — "Body by Brisket" proclaimed a T-shirt — seemed in a better mood than one might think possible.

It was 10 years ago this month the market slipped into Waco under the cover of obscurity. Home was a city-owned abandoned RV park on the Brazos River's west bank, near a Waco Fire Department training tower since demolished. Plans for apartments, hotels, restaurants and retail space, now being realized, encroached on the setting, sending the market packing to the McLennan County Courthouse parking lot on Washington Avenue in 2017.

Whatever its address, the market has made its mark on Waco. It contributes to economic development, exposes visitors to a slice of life beyond Magnolia Market at the Silos, and serves as a business incubator, providing a test market and street credibility rolled into one.

Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits, Milo All Day, Cheddar Box, Luna Juice Bar, Waco Cha, Harvest on 25th, Bare Bucha and Nightlight Donuts, to name a few, graduated to brick-and-mortar locations or food trucks having honed their skills at the market, director Bethel Erickson-Bruce said.