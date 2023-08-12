An early summer bump in attendance at Waco's downtown-area museums shows a warming trend that is not related, maybe, to the summer's heat.

The Waco Convention & Visitors Bureau reported 208,760 visitors to city tourism sites in July, the second highest July attendance in the last four years. The busy July follows a busy June, too, with 190,601 visitors. March traditionally has been the peak month for Waco tourism, thanks to two spring break weeks that bring in thousands of out-of-town visitors, and this year's March leads the year with 242,875 visitors.

The visitor totals include attendance at Cameron Park Zoo, Waco Surf and the Waco Mammoth National Monument, but downtown-area museums report higher numbers that some attribute to new signs on Interstate 35, completion of I-35 construction and, well, air conditioning.

At the Mayborn Museum, summer attendance is up 15% from last summer with the second-highest July attendance in the museum's history, falling only 350 short of the record set in 2018 when the museum hosted its "Titanic" exhibit, assistant director for exhibits Rebecca Nall said.

Mayborn visitor traffic topped 25,000 in July and some 19,000 in June, thanks in part to the popularity of touring “Scooby-Doo! Mansion Mayhem” exhibit, Nall said.

"And I think our air conditioning works very well," she said.

The Mayborn draws much of its attendance from area residents rather than out-of-town visitors, and the increase in numbers continues a growing support for the museum in the years after pandemic disruptions of 2020 and 2021. Last year the museum enjoyed its second-highest attendance totals and its membership base has more than 3,500 members.

Visitor traffic at the Dr Pepper Museum has jumped 29%, both for the summer measured as Memorial Day to Labor Day, and the year to date, visitor experience director Mary Beth Farrell said. A busy month for the museum will see between 25,000 and 30,000 visitors, some who stop over during a shopping visit at nearby Magnolia Market at the Silos, but Farrell said the Dr Pepper Museum is becoming an established attraction in its own right.

Hands-on activities such as the museum's "Make-A-Soda" and "Taste-A-Soda" experiences are popular and the museum has benefited from the increase in Waco tourism even as it has driven part of the increase. Museum officials are taking the bump in summer attendance as a sign that more may be ahead.

"We're definitely planning with growth in mind," Farrell said.

For the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, the summer is showing signs of progress signaled in the spring. Years of construction and expansion of Interstate 35, which complicated navigation for thousands of visitors, finally were completed.

On top of that, new signs on I-35 were added in April, providing guidance for drivers looking for downtown-area destinations.

"They were nice, very large and eye-catching," marketing and development specialist Christine Rothenbush said.

In June, 4,980 visitors stopped at the Texas Ranger Museum, an increase of 22% from the year before, and store revenues were up 54%. Last month the museum saw 5,626 visitors.

The Texas Ranger agency is marking its 200th birthday this year, and related events held monthly across the state may have increased interest in visiting the museum. Museum staff also have expanded their educational programs and activities this year, drawing in families as participants. Those activities will continue monthly through the year.

Blazing summer heat has not hurt, either.

"I think the heat has helped us as we're an indoor facility," Rothenbush said.

At the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, located between the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and the Mayborn Museum, summer has continued a swell of attendance this year. More than 13,000 people have visited the museum this year, a welcome relief for officials who recall a pandemic-affected 2020 when attendance plummeted to 4,400 people, director of events Krista Martin said. In addition to the uptick in visitors, the hall of fame also has seen an increase in facility rentals, Martin said.

Signs of I-35 have helped put the hall of fame on the map for many out-of-town visitors.

"People really didn't know we were here," Martin said.