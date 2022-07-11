Waco drought restrictions start Wednesday; neighbor cities asked to follow suit

As the city of Waco prepares to limit lawn watering to two days a week starting Wednesday, it is also cutting back on its own use and working to expand the limits to surrounding cities that buy Lake Waco water.

At a news conference Monday, city officials said they are trying to protect Lake Waco's supply for coming months with the expectation that the drought that began nearly a year ago will continue.

A combination of scarce rainfall, brutal heat and heavy municipal use has lowered the lake level to 454.84 below sea level, more than 7 feet below the authorized level. Flow from the North Bosque River, which typically supplies about 70% of the lake’s water, has dropped off over the last six months and stopped entirely in June, Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said.

The city announced Friday that it would move straight into Stage 2 of its drought contingency plan with hopes of lowering municipal use by 30%.

“We have water in Lake Waco,” Ford said. “We have the ability to supply hospitals, nursing homes, and your homes with water. What we’re trying to do is the prudent move.”

Ford said the city is cutting back not as an emergency measure, but as a long-term strategy to make it through the remaining months of drought.

Restrictions on lawn watering will go into effect one minute after midnight on Wednesday.

Residents with even-numbered addresses can water their lawns from then until 6 a.m., then again after 7 p.m.

Odd numbers must wait for Tuesday and Saturday, and non-residential customers are relegated to Monday and Friday.

The schedule is intended to allow irrigation water to saturate the soil before the sun dries it up.

“It’s somewhat disheartening to see people watering their grass at 3 p.m. when it’s 107 degrees," Ford said.

"That water’s not doing a whole lot of good for their grass and their outdoor landscaping because it’s evaporating."

The city will start enforcing the rules Aug. 1, starting with informative door hangers and warnings before progressing to actual fines. However, City spokeswoman Monica Sedelmeier said a repeat violator could receive a fine before the August start date.

The restrictions have some exceptions. Hand-watering will be allowed throughout the week without restrictions, and residents can get a variance from the city to water new trees and grass planted less than a month ago to prevent them from dying.

The city has posted a Frequently Asked Questions guide online at https://bit.ly/3Rolky1.

Cities such as West, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Woodway and Robinson that purchase Waco water will mirror Waco’s drought restrictions and enforce the rules separately, city officials said.

“We have some things in their contracts that allow us to cut back their use, but we don’t anticipate that’s going to be a problem at all,” utilities department spokesman Jonathan Echols said. “They always work hand-in-hand with us.”

Echols said water-dependent businesses such as car washes and water parks can keep operating under Stage 2 and 3 under the same restrictions as other businesses, but must stop operating under Stage 4.

Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook said his department will reduce irrigation to city lawns and flowerbeds to twice a week and reduce splash pad hours to help conserve water.

He said Cottonwood Creek Golf Course aims to reduce time spent watering by 20% and water by hand instead of automatic systems. Cook said most of the course’s roughs are made up of native prairie plants and grasses that don’t require watering, and workers will not refill ponds during the drought. From there, workers will prioritize greens and fairways.

Ford said July, August and September are typically dry months for Waco, and water use is about 90% higher in August than in winter. He said the current drought is the sixth-driest period Waco has experienced since 1902.

The National Weather Service calculates that Waco typically receives 19.7 inches of precipitation from January to the end of June. This year, the city has received only 8.8 inches in that time period, compared with 11 inches in the record 2011 drought.

Lake Waco has also dropped farther

Of 25 billion gallons a year set aside in Lake Waco for municipal uses, the city of Waco uses about 11.9 billion per year and provides 980 million gallons to surrounding entities.

Daily usage typically peaks at about 54 million gallons per day in the summer, which mostly goes toward watering lawns.

The lake also is losing about 100 million gallons a day to evaporation, Ford said.

“So you do the math in your head and you see we are losing more water to evaporation than we’re using for consumption, and that’s a function of how hot it is,” Ford said.

Ford said most of the 1,640 square miles of the Lake Waco drainage basin is suffering through exceptional drought or extreme drought that grows worse by the day. Ford said if the trend continues, 2020 will be the second lowest year for North Bosque water flow levels since 1959.

Before city officials raised the capacity of Lake Waco from 146,000 acre-feet to 189,418 acre-feet in 2003, records show all-time lows of 94,000 acre feet in 1978, 86,000 in 1984 and 104,000 in 2000. After the pool rise, the lake dropped to a low of 115,000 acre-feet in 2006.

As of Monday, the current level had dropped to 131,200 and was expected to continue to fall.

Lake Waco has already dropped lower than it did in 2011, when it fell from 100% of capacity in the spring to just under 80% that September.

A typically rainy October and November stabilized the lake levels that time, but Ford said if conditions remain dry the city will be in a “difficult position” in 2023.

Soil moisture levels in the region are also low, about 5% of what they should be, according to the United States Geological Survey. Ford said that rain that falls in the next three months will likely get soaked up by the parched soil and empty agricultural stock ponds long before it reaches the lake.

The drought causes other difficulties for water department employees as well. Pipes shifting in the dry soil are more likely to break, and the hot temperatures mean that drinking water requires more treatment and must be periodically flushed as chlorine is destroyed by the heat.

Utility services director Lisa Tyer said the city had 21 leaks as of Monday afternoon.

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said previous city leaders built a strong water system that has seen residents through several months of drought without issue, at least until now.

“If it hadn’t been for previous leadership, we would have been here a long time ago implementing restrictions just like this,” Meek said.