Waco events calendar: November 2021

NOVEMBER
3
Baylor women’s hoops
Baylor hosts West Texas A&M in women’s basketball, 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
4
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Bobby Dean & Timeless Country will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $5. No tobacco or alcohol.
4-7
Library book sale
Waco-McLennan County Friends of the Library Annual Book Sale at the Base, 4401 Bosque Blvd. Sale is 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6:30 p.m. Sunday with Midnight Madness special for $10 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday. Admission costs $10 Thursday, but other days are free.
Online: wacofriendsofthelibrary.org
Deck the Halls
Christmas-themed shopping event sponsored by Junior League of Waco at Waco Convention Center. Ladies Night Out preview party is 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday. Gift market hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Storytime with Santa and Gingerbread Bash activities for younger kids offered.
Online: jlwaco.org
5
Museum trip
Baylor’s Lifelong Learning Program will have a free, docent-led small group tour of special collections and archives at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth. Carpool on your own and be at museum by 10 a.m. Lunch is on own. It is for adults 50 and over. Space limited to first 45 participants. Registration is on the website; deadline to register is Nov. 2.
First Friday
First Friday in downtown Waco has special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events and food and drink specials. Details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page.
Online: Facebook.com/FirstFridayWaco
6
Heart Walk
American Heart Association’s Heart Walk, 5:30 p.m. at the Cameron Park Zoo. No entrance fee, but participants encouraged to seek pledges.
Online: www.heart.org
9
Baylor women’s hoops
Baylor hosts Texas State in women’s basketball, 7 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.
11
Veterans Day parade
A Veterans Day parade, sponsored by the Stan C. Parker Foundation, will begin at 11 a.m. along Austin Avenue from 12th Street to Third St.
Online: stanparkerfoundation.com
Links event
Wally Armstrong, a journeyman on the PGA Tour, will have a golf exhibition and then speak at an event presented by Waco Links Fellowship, a Christian organization, at Bear Ridge Golf Club. The exhibition will be from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., followed by a meal and then the speech. For information, email Ben Hagins at benhagins3672@gmail.com.
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Backroads Band will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $5. No tobacco or alcohol.
12
Baylor men’s hoops
Baylor hosts Incarnate Word in men’s basketball at the Ferrell Center, 7:30 p.m.
13
Zoo stampede
The annual H-E-B Zoo Stampede, with 5K and 10K races, will be held at the Cameron Park Zoo. Shirts are guaranteed only with registration by midnight Nov. 1.
Online: cameronparkzoo.com
Baylor football
The Bears host the Oklahoma Sooners in a Big 12 game, time to be announced, at McLane Stadium.
Online: baylorbears.com
14
CROP Hunger Walk
The Heart of Texas CROP Hunger Walk, which raises funds to support the mission of Church World Service. Walking route will be at Bledsoe-Miller Park. Email seedseditor1@gmail.com or centexmcc@gmail.com for information.
15
Baylor men’s hoops
Baylor hosts Nicholls State in men’s basketball, 11 a.m. in the Ferrell Center.
Baylor women’s hoops
Baylor hosts New Orleans in women’s basketball, 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
17
Lunch with the Masters
Master Gardener Carol Wood will present “Growing Healthy Vegetables in Central Texas,” noon to 2 p.m. at MCC Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive (new location). Bring your lunch; the McLennan County Master Gardeners event is free and open to the public.
Online: txmg.org/mclennan
Arboretum concert
Jake Hoot and Sundance Head from “The Voice” will perform at Concerts at the Arboretum, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at The Pavilion in the Carleen Bright Arboretum. Tickets cost $15; seating is limited. Call 254-399-9204.
Online: discoverwoodway.com/events
Baylor men’s hoops
Baylor hosts Central Arkansas in men’s basketball, 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
18
Leading Waco Women
The Serving Summit is the final part of the 2021 Leading Waco Women series, sponsored by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Base, 4401 Bosque Blvd. It will include a panel discussion with finalists and presentation of the Athena Leadership Award.
Online: wacochamber.com
Harvest Dinner
Waco Habitat for Humanity’s Harvest Dinner to raise funds for building 182nd Habitat house, 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Club’s outdoor concourse. Tickets cost $50.
Online: wacohabitat.org
Giving Thanks, Giving Hope
Compassion Ministries’ Giving Thanks, Giving Hope fundraiser this year will have celebrity waiters and board members deliver banquet meals to supporters at their homes on this date. This is the only annual fundraiser for the organization, which helps homeless families find full-time employment and permanent housing. Call 254-755-7640 by Nov. 10 to have the meal delivered to your home as part of your sponsorship.
Online: compassionwaco.com/events
Boot Scootin’ Dance
Midnight Mustangs Band will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $5. No tobacco or alcohol.
20
Turkey Trot
Central Texas Turkey Trot 5K and 10K races sponsored by Altrusa International of the Brazos, 9 a.m. at Brazos Park East. Registration costs $40.
Online: Google Turkey Trot Altrusa Waco.
Baylor men’s hoops
Baylor hosts Stanford in men’s basketball at the Ferrell Center, time to be announced.
26
Christmas at the Silos
Photos with Santa, concerts and holiday fun are some of the activities at Magnolia Market's Christmas at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave. Runs through Dec. 23.
Online: magnolia.com
27
Baylor football
The Bears host the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a Big 12 game, time to be announced, at McLane Stadium.
Online: baylorbears.com
30
Baylor women’s hoops
Baylor hosts Morehead State in women’s basketball at the Ferrell Center, time to be announced.
DECEMBER
4
Breakfast with Santa
Historic Waco Foundation hosts a morning of arts, crafts, food and Santa from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St. Activities and pictures with Santa for the family available.
Online: historicwaco.org
Baylor men’s hoops
Baylor hosts the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in men's basketball, 4 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
Baylor women's hoops
Baylor hosts Missouri in a women's Big 12/SEC Challenge game, 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
8
Baylor women’s hoops
Baylor hosts Alcorn State in women's basketball, 11 a.m. in the Ferrell Center.
12
‘The Nutcracker’
Waco Symphony presents Ballet Frontier of Texas performing “The Nutcracker,” 2 p.m. at Baylor's Waco Hall. Call 2554-754-0851.
Online: wacosymphony.com
Baylor men’s hoops
Baylor hosts Villanova in a men's Big East/Big 12 Battle game, 2 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.
