The Family Abuse Center’s campaign 20 for Tails aims to raise $20,000 by August for a pet shelter to help victims of domestic violence keep their furry friends with them while they move toward a better life.

Pets can be a key factor in someone’s choice to leave a dangerous situation and can benefit a survivor’s recovery, said Samantha Dietzler, director of development at the shelter — which has 64 beds for families and children and serves Bosque, Freestone, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties.

According to joint report by the National Domestic Violence Hotline and Urban Resource Institute, 97% of survivors said that when deciding whether to seek shelter, keeping their pets with them was an important factor. In the same study, 48% of survivors said they feared that their abusive partner would harm or kill their pets, and 29% said they already have.

Yet only 17% of domestic violence shelters have a dedicated place for pets, Dietzler said.

“We really, of course, want to try to eliminate any barriers that there might be into coming to shelter and pets are a big factor,” Dietzler said.

The pet shelter, with five or six kennels for dogs and cats, an area for dogs to run around and a space for clients to visit with their pets, will be placed at the back of the Family Abuse Center’s lot, she said. Exact plans and layouts are still in the works, as Texas State Technical College works on blueprints pro bono, she said.

An on-site veterinary technician will likely have a part-time position to assist with everyday functions, including feeding and grooming pets and facility maintenance, as well as being a liaison to veterinarians for vaccinations, spay and neuter surgeries or any other medical emergencies that come up, Dietzler said.

The Family Abuse Center is also in conversation with the Humane Society of Central Texas to get input on best practices for a successful animal shelter, she said.

“We definitely want to encourage our clients to take their pets out and feed them on their own, you know, make sure that they have that responsibility but … a lot of our clients have jobs and they have to take public transportation, or they have kids … and they have things that they’re trying to compile to set themselves up for their lives once they leave the shelter, and that can be a time-consuming thing,” she said.

Dietzler said when someone comes into the shelter now with a pet, it is difficult to find foster parents due to the unknown length of a client’s stay. Some may stay for two weeks, while the average stay sits around a month to 45 days, she said.

It is also difficult to house pets at the shelter given its communal layout and the space pets need, she said.

“A couple times that people have had dogs they’ve just kind of had to keep them in the room, and that doesn’t really work in our layout,” she said.

“I’ve definitely seen a handful over the past 6 months or so reach out and have dogs and either we’re able to keep them for a short time, but it has to be a quick turnover and trying to find other places until we have a shelter, or we might have to refer them out to another place that might be a little farther, more difficult to get to.”

Dietzler said her team visited The Family Place shelter in Dallas, which is in an office-like building that has a room and a kennel setup similar to what would be seen at an adoption facility.

In the same way that an abuser uses physical harm, isolation and money to assert their power over their victim, they can use a person’s animal against them to maintain control, Dietzler said. Abusers may harm the animal to scare their victim, use the pet’s well-being as a threat or remove a person’s only support system by taking away their furry companion.

Leaving a pet behind can be the deciding factor in someone’s choice to leave a dangerous situation, out of fear for the pet’s safety or for the fact that pets play a role in their daily routine and well-being. Dietzler said animals can offer comfort, stability and independence to people going through difficult changes.

“For those who are animal owners, we know that we definitely consider our pets as a part of family, and so that’s something that people often don’t want to leave behind, and also it’s a big comfort thing,” Dietzler said.

Continuing to exercise responsibility for a pet also has its own benefits.

“We want our clients to feel like they can lead independent lives once they exit their situations, and kind of the whole thing is around control, and that’s something they can control themselves,” Dietzler said.

Anyone interested in contributing to 20 for Tails can visit www.familyabusecenter.org/twentyfortails.

Domestic violence does not always have to be physical, nor does it have to be between a husband and wife, Dietzler said. She said it comes in many forms of control, like financial abuse or abuse against an elder or roommate.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence can contact the Family Abuse Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-800-283-8401. The Family Abuse Center may offer help navigating the legal system, case management for people living at the shelter, housing help and counseling.