Waco Family Medicine breaks ground for $61 million center

Waco Family Medicine officials, local elected leaders and celebrities Chip and Joanna Gaines ceremonially broke ground Thursday for a $61 million central facility for the medical services nonprofit.

The new four-story building will replace the current facility at the same location in the 1600 block of Colcord Avenue and allow the organization to expand patient capacity and doctor training options, provide space for supplemental community services and continue to innovate ways to meet community health care needs.

CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs told his audience the new center will continue Waco Family Medicine's goal of serving its community while providing Waco and McLennan County residents a way to help their neighbors.

"This is divine work," Griggs said. "At its core, we want to love and serve our neighbor."

The federally qualified health center and its 15 clinics throughout the county provided medical, dental and behavioral health services to 61,394 people last year, most of whom are low-income or uninsured. Residents of the Brook Oaks neighborhood, the location of the medical center, have an annual median income of $26,000, and nearly 80% of the patients the organization serves live below the federal poverty line, Griggs said. Medicare and Medicaid patients provide most of the center’s revenue.

The morning groundbreaking featured remarks from Griggs, Waco Family Medicine board President Dr. Kristen Padilla; Dr. Mike Hardin Jr., president of the Waco Family Medicine Institute and past program director of family medicine; Tom Stanton of the Waco Family Medicine Foundation; Waco Mayor Dillon Meek and McLennan County Judge Scott Felton. Adding some celebrity pizzazz were the Gaineses, creators of the popular television series "Fixer Upper" and Magnolia, a wide-ranging commercial enterprise spanning retail shops, restaurants, real estate, a magazine and the Magnolia Network.

Speakers told the crowd of more than 200 people the organization's value to the community includes the medical services provided to the low-income residents; family doctors trained in its highly competitive residency program; its innovations in health care delivery and programs; its place in Waco history and role in county economic development; and its widespread support.

The Gaineses added a personal touch, sharing how Waco Family Medicine had treated some of Chip's injuries early in his career when finances were tight and insurance limited. Joanna also mentioned Dr. Tim McCall's years as a Waco Family Medicine family doctor. McCall and his wife, Janice, are missionaries in Uganda, and an early episode of "Fixer Upper" had the Gaineses renovating a home for them to stay at during their times in the States.

Chip Gaines challenged the community to support the center and Waco Family Medicine's work.

"This is the place to donate and invest. … We either show up or we don't," he said.

Griggs said the Gaineses are "game-changers" for Waco and McLennan County, and they share with Waco Family Medicine a vision that "hope and family can be a healing space, a space of gladness, a space of rest in this crazy world."

The eight speakers donned white construction hats and used shovels in the four colors of the organization's logo to turn over topsoil in a box in a symbolic groundbreaking for the project, which was publicly announced in July last year.

Waco Family Medicine has raised about $30 million in pledges and donations toward the facility's $61 million cost with another $18 million potentially on the way, Chief Advancement Officer Dale Barron said. Leading the donations are two anonymous ones for between $2 million and $2.5 million, followed by $1 million pledges from Dr. George Jurek, Shane Turner and Joe Beard. A press release for the groundbreaking says the Gaineses also have contributed an unspecified amount to the project.

Both the city of Waco and McLennan County are providing $2.5 million toward the new building. Information about donating to the new center is available at wacofamilymedicine.org/donate.

Ascension Providence, which owned the land where the current building is, has donated the land for the new facility, Stanton said. The front entrance will face the corner of Colcord Avenue and North 15th A Street, a shift that will allow direct patient access from Colcord Avenue. It also creates a corner green space that Erin Peavey, vice president at Dallas-based architectural firm HKS, said was a request from a community input session.

The building's first floor is designed for community interaction, both in medical services and supporting community social services and nonprofits addressing food insecurity, housing, transportation, legal aid, language assistance and other issues. A covered portico space on the building's east side will have tables and chairs, allowing people to wait for friends and family inside as well as facilitate meetings and conversations.

Examination and treatment rooms, plus offices, will fill the second through fourth floors with dental services on the top floor of the glass-fronted building. Dentists' chairs will have the best view in town, Hardin said. The new facility also will include a teaching kitchen, a fitness center and community garden.

Peavey said the porch-like community spaces and glass-fronted sides facing the neighborhood are meant to show the center's involvement with its neighborhood and provide spaces for patients, doctors and staff to recharge their spirits.

Since last summer's announcement of the new center, the estimated cost has risen from $51 million to $61 million. Hardin said the rising costs had not caused any substantial design changes.

The building's construction is planned to take place in phases which will allow continued use of the current facility while the new one is built. The new building is expected to open in 2024.