Waco Family Medicine doctors create app to aid mental health treatment decisions

When it comes to helping primary care doctors across the country find the right medication for patients with mental health issues, there's an app for that, and it comes, mostly, from Waco.
Created in large part by Waco Family Medicine Residency doctors, The Waco Guide to Psychopharmacology in Primary Care has won endorsement by the American Medical Association, whose Behavioral Health Integration Collaborative calls it "an exemplary resource" in treating behavior health.
The Waco Guide is available for free and aims to provide primary care doctors "in communities where the mental health need has outpaced psychiatric specialty resources" with step-by-step decision trees that can steer them to proper medications or behavioral therapies for patients.
That may not sound like much, until one realizes a majority of Americans do not have ready access to specialized mental health care, and primary care doctors are often the first line in diagnosis and treatment of mental health issues, said Dr. Lance Kelley, a clinical psychologist and Waco Family Medicine chief of behavioral health.
The guide, completed earlier this year, represents about three years' work for Waco Family Medicine doctors who saw the need for such a guide and were somewhat surprised no one else had developed one earlier.
"Waco Family Medicine, in its mission, has really leaned, in the last five years or so, into mental health," Kelley said. "We've included clinical social workers into our primary care teams and we've seen an increase in the percentage of mental health problems seen in our patients."
While primary care physicians may look for such problems in their patients, keeping abreast of possible treatments, particularly pharmaceutical ones, can be challenging.
"A family physician sees a lot of things walk through the door," said Dr. Zach Sartor, a family physician and guide editor. "The (pharmapsychology) literature is pretty extensive and a lot of it is not written with primary care physicians in mind."
To rectify that, Waco Family Medicine doctors started working about three years ago on a project, with funding from the Episcopal Health Foundation, that would distill current research and practice guidelines for mental and behavioral health problems into an easy-to-use format. Condensing the literature was a daunting task, as was the program development on the computer side of things, Kelley said.
Doctors liked what they found in a medical app developed for cervical cancer screening and secured its Georgia-based developer, Zimmdot, to produce The Waco Guide app. A major step forward came in a collaboration with the Massachusetts General Hospital Psychiatry Academy, whose faculty members evaluated and approved the pharmacological and behavioral decision trees.
Aimed at general care physicians, the guide has pharmacology recommendations for nearly a dozen special populations, including children and adult patients with heart disease, kidney or liver problems and obesity. Getting a green light from some of the country's top psychiatrists that the guide was accurate proved a major shot in the arm to the Waco developers.
"Massachusetts General Hospital really gave us a lot of energy on this," Kelley said.
The Waco Guide website debuted in February last year, just as the COVID-19 pandemic arrived to dominate the attention and resources of hospitals, clinics and public health services. As more attention has been able to shift away from the pandemic, Waco Family Medicine has started receiving positive feedback from doctors who have used the guide.
"We get messages like, 'This is fabulous. I can't believe it wasn't created before,'" Kelley said.
The Waco Guide also points the way for other medical specialties and uses.
"There's no doubt this is a model that can be replicated in other areas of medicine," said Dr. Ryan Laschober, Waco Family Medicine Residency program director and the guide's editor-in-chief.
It can be helpful for patients as well, since doctors are able to point their patients to what they might anticipate in treatment options, Laschober said.
The guide launched with an online version and an Apple mobile app, and testing is underway on an Android app.
Sartor and Laschober will monitor the field's ongoing research to update Waco Guide recommendations on a regular basis.
"There was a mental health crisis before COVID, and COVID is intensifying this so much," Sartor said. "That's what makes this resource so impactful."