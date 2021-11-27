Waco Family Medicine doctors create app to aid mental health treatment decisions

When it comes to helping primary care doctors across the country find the right medication for patients with mental health issues, there's an app for that, and it comes, mostly, from Waco.

Created in large part by Waco Family Medicine Residency doctors, The Waco Guide to Psychopharmacology in Primary Care has won endorsement by the American Medical Association, whose Behavioral Health Integration Collaborative calls it "an exemplary resource" in treating behavior health.

The Waco Guide is available for free and aims to provide primary care doctors "in communities where the mental health need has outpaced psychiatric specialty resources" with step-by-step decision trees that can steer them to proper medications or behavioral therapies for patients.

That may not sound like much, until one realizes a majority of Americans do not have ready access to specialized mental health care, and primary care doctors are often the first line in diagnosis and treatment of mental health issues, said Dr. Lance Kelley, a clinical psychologist and Waco Family Medicine chief of behavioral health.

The guide, completed earlier this year, represents about three years' work for Waco Family Medicine doctors who saw the need for such a guide and were somewhat surprised no one else had developed one earlier.