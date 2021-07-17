Waco Family Medicine pitching new $51 million center

“If we left this site, it would leave such a hole in the community,” he said.

An expanded facility also would address the needs of the Waco Family Medicine’s medical residency program, a major supplier of Waco family physicians. Since starting with a handful of medical residents based in the Providence Hospital basement, the residency program has graduated 464 doctors with 38 residents and 17 physicians on faculty. More than 800 medical students apply for the several dozen residency openings each year, drawn in part by what Hardin said it offers: training with an emphasis on compassion and cultural sensitivity. An important part of that training comes in the local residents who come to the center for medical help.

“The practice is the curriculum,” said Hardin, who oversees the residency and fellowship programs as president of the Waco Family Medicine Institute.

A more spacious center would allow the residency program to accommodate more easily the collaborative team treatment approach in community medicine, where behavioral health and wellness specialists often accompany doctors on their diagnostic rounds.

