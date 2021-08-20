Waco Family Medicine to require vaccinations for employees, joining other local health care providers

Unvaccinated employees with concerns were provided an exemption request packet that included a written version of the policy and an exemption form.

Griggs told employees that more then 170 major American health care systems require staff vaccinations.

"There have been almost five billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered around the world, and over 350 million doses given in the United States," Griggs said in the notice to employees. "The science is clear that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective."

"He addressed the organization’s priorities of patient safety, employee health, and community pandemic response – while also recognizing concern for personal autonomy, the potential loss of valued staff, and the impact on morale and culture – all in the context of a global pandemic that has killed over four million people, 620,000 Americans, and more than 500 McLennan County residents, including those who have been our patients, staff, friends, and family," the press release says of Griggs' notice.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden announced his administration will require nursing home staff to be vaccinated as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.