Waco Family Medicine turns to public phase of $51 million campaign for new facility

Waco Family Medicine has launched a new, public-facing phase of its fundraising campaign to build a $51 million headquarters.
The new facility is needed to continue and expand Waco Family Medicine’s primary care services to low-income residents, along with its residency program that has trained hundreds of doctors over the years, Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Mike Hardin said. Work could start as early as next summer, and the operation that provided care to about 22% of McLennan County residents last year could have a new home by the end of 2023.
“Nine years ago, we realized we were out of space for our training programs and for training doctors,” Hardin said. “We knew that we needed to build a new facility.”
The planned 140,000-square-foot building would remain on the Providence Drive campus in North Waco where Waco Family Medicine has been based for 28 years. It would bring together primary care, dental and behavioral health space, along with a range of social services to address patients’ employment status, legal issues, living arrangements and other issues that affect health, Hardin said.
“We train physicians here so we want to model for them what health care is really supposed to look like,” he said. “We have a great sick care system but not a great health care system, and that is why having the team-based approach to address the whole aspect of someone’s health is so important.”
That approach would be built into the new facility.
“The entire bottom floor of the new facility will be designed to solely address those issues,” he said. “The doctors are upstairs and the most important part of someone’s health is downstairs”
The building also would consolidate administrative services, which are scattered in other facilities.
“Think a one stop shop for folks,” CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said. “Not just for their physical health needs and not just for their mental health needs but also for the social factors that impact their health, right here in the new facility.”
As it starts the public-facing capital campaign under the title Building Family Medicine, Waco Family Medicine has about $14.9 million out of the $51 million it needs. It has $3.8 million in private gifts and pledges, $3.7 million from government entities and $7.5 million through the Waco Family Medicine Foundation. The city of Waco also is in the process of considering a $2.5 million contribution, and officials hope to receive word on that piece in the coming weeks, Griggs said.
“We have been in the silent phase, although it has been a poorly kept secret. People know about this,” Hardin said. “We have had incredible support from the community.”
Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said quality health care is an important part of driving the area’s economy forward.
“To be able to go work, you have to be healthy,” Meek said. “That is where Waco Family Medicine comes in for so many families. I think one of the values that this organization brings is to the success of our economy.”
Waco Family Medicine has more than 580 employees and 15 locations where it provided care to 58,850 patients last year, about 22% of McLennan County’s population. About 84% of those patients were below the federal poverty line, and 37% were uninsured. The operation is a Federally Qualified Health Center, meaning it meets a range of requirements, including providing services on an income-based sliding fee scale, to receive funding through the Health Resources and Services Administration.
To continue to expand access to health care, the facility expansion is necessary, Griggs said.
“If we intend to continue to provide the best training and primary care, if we really intend to expand our services and our care to more community members that are in need, then it is imperative that we build a new facility that can accommodate our growth,” Griggs said.
A focus on community access also played into the decision to keep Waco Family Medicine’s main address where it has been almost 30 years.
“Family medicine has to be in community. That is hugely important,” Hardin said. “We knew that we needed to build here so we knew we had a big task because we had limited space.”
Hardin said the current schematic design might not be the final product, and progress on more detailed designs is expected in the next few weeks.
The new facility will be built in what is currently the employee parking lot. It is intended to be forward-facing and inviting for the public. A community garden and outdoor exercise space, along with ample parking, will be provided in the new design.
Once the new facility is built, the current building will be torn down to make a new employee parking lot.
“That was a big decision. It was not in the original plan,” Hardin said. “But as we went through this process over nine years we figured out there was no way we could build what was needed to be built for the next 40 years without building that building and then removing this one.”
If the timeline works out, Hardin said the new facility could be ready for move-in by the end of 2023.