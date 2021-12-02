Waco Family Medicine turns to public phase of $51 million campaign for new facility

“To be able to go work, you have to be healthy,” Meek said. “That is where Waco Family Medicine comes in for so many families. I think one of the values that this organization brings is to the success of our economy.”

Waco Family Medicine has more than 580 employees and 15 locations where it provided care to 58,850 patients last year, about 22% of McLennan County’s population. About 84% of those patients were below the federal poverty line, and 37% were uninsured. The operation is a Federally Qualified Health Center, meaning it meets a range of requirements, including providing services on an income-based sliding fee scale, to receive funding through the Health Resources and Services Administration.

To continue to expand access to health care, the facility expansion is necessary, Griggs said.

“If we intend to continue to provide the best training and primary care, if we really intend to expand our services and our care to more community members that are in need, then it is imperative that we build a new facility that can accommodate our growth,” Griggs said.

A focus on community access also played into the decision to keep Waco Family Medicine’s main address where it has been almost 30 years.