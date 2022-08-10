Waco family of three dies in fiery wreck with tractor-trailer

A Waco family of three died Tuesday in a fiery wreck south of Rosebud after the driver swerved out of his lane on U.S. Highway 77 and hit a tractor-trailer, authorities said.

The family was driving north around 2:10 p.m. when their 2005 Toyota Corolla struck a southbound 2021 Freightliner and became engulfed in flames, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement. The wreck occurred near the unincorporated community of Burlington near the Milam-Falls County line.

The driver, Raul Julian Ramos, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck along with Abigail Marie Ramos, 24; and their 3-year-old daughter, according to the statement.

“For reasons unknown the Toyota crossed onto the right improved shoulder and its right side went off the edge of the roadway,” DPS spokesperson Sgt. Bryan Washko said the the statement. “(Raul) Ramos overcorrected to the left causing the Toyota to swerve across the northbound lane and into the path of the Freightliner.”

Washko described the stretch of road where the family died as “a straight shot.”

The collision caused both vehicles to leave the west edge of the roadway and the Toyota became fully engulfed, Washko’s statement reads. The crash investigation is still active and open.

“Unfortunately, we will never know" the reason for the driver's actions, Washko said in text message Wednesday afternoon. “There is nothing left of the car, or anything in it.”

The driver of the Freightliner, a 32-year-old man from Houston, was transported for medical care of non-incapacitating injuries, DPS officials said.

Google Street View images show the crash site as a two-lane stretch of road with improved shoulders and no turn lanes or medians.