Waco family seeks to fund scholarships honoring daughter lost to domestic violence

“I went to the balloon release and the memorial for this young woman and meeting her friends and family, I went back home and told Tracy that we need to do more than that,” Keith Guillory said. “This can’t be the end of her legacy.”

The Guillorys joined Wells to found the Forever Young Scholarship, and they are seeking donations and other support to fund $5,000 scholarships.

“SaKyra wanted so bad to go to college and she tried because she was a part of the National Honor Society and she kicked butt in school doing everything she needed to do to get her education,” Tracy Guillory said. “She just never had the finances to go to college and do what she wanted to do, so we are hoping to get grant money and donations to offer more money to help seniors.”

More information about the scholarship is available at www.foreveryoungscholar.org. Applications will be posted on the site. Donations can be made through the website or at Community Ban & Trust, 1800 Washington Ave. The group also is selling Forever Young T-shirts carrying the message “Break the silence against domestic violence,” with proceeds going to support the scholarship fund.

“Domestic violence can start in high school and so we want to be able to empower young ladies and young men to feel safe to speak up about what is going on in their lives and feel comfortable to ask for help,” Keith Guillory said.

