The Waco Fire Department is continuing to investigate the case of an influencer who burned up a Ferrari F8 by driving it through a dry Waco cornfield last month.

Cody Detwiler’s YouTube video of his off-road stunt Aug. 4 had racked up 8.6 million views by Wednesday.

Waco firefighters responded to the incident at 4300 S. 12th Street Road and were able to put out fires that engulfed the $400,000 super car and a nearby van used to film the stunt, along with corn stubble.

A Waco fire incident report said the vehicles were between a quarter and a half mile away from the nearest road when the fire began, and said the off-roading YouTubers did not have permission from the property owner to be in the cornfield. McLennan County was in drought with a burn ban at the time.

However, Waco Fire Department spokesperson Lt. Keith Guillory said the department is not pursuing criminal charges.

Detwiler is the owner of WhistlinDiesel, a YouTube channel with more than 6 million subscribers. Some videos showcase modified vehicles, while others show Detwiler pushing expensive cars to the limit and even destroying them.

The Waco video starts with the red Ferrari F8 drifting around the cornfield, filmed by a crew in the minivan. The Ferrari kicks up cornstalks that get stuck in the grille and wheels. Detwiler cheers as he drives.

Soon, smoke starts funneling up from the car’s engine, and the people in the van call out “Fire!” Everyone gets out of the cars as more smoke comes from the engine and back wheels, and soon flames are visible and quickly spread. One of the people in the video unsuccessfully tries to extinguish the fire with an energy drink.

The video shows a fire beginning under the van, though it is unclear from the video if that fire started independently of the Ferrari fire or if it spread from the Ferrari.

According to an article from the Arizona Department of Transportation, fires can result when the hot underside of a car comes in contact with dry grass or vegetation, especially during seasons of drought.

“A vehicle’s undercarriage is very hot and when it’s near or in contact with dry shrubs or tall grass, the vegetation can begin to smolder and then ignite, starting a brush fire that can quickly turn into a wildfire,” the article says.

The people in the video grab items from the van and then call 911. Firefighters arrive as the fire has spread and large plumes of black smoke go up and into the air. The fire department is able to put out the fire, leaving a pile of black rubble and ash.

The incident report from the fire department estimates the total damages at $445,000.

Other YouTube videos from WhistlinDiesel and The Urban Rescue Ranch show Detwiler had been making videos at the Waco ranch with Ben Christie, owner of The Urban Rescue Ranch. Christie can be seen in the Ferrari video and is the one who called 911 in the video.

The Waco Fire Department said the cause of the fire is “undetermined” and still under investigation.