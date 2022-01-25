Waco Fire Department investigates Chapel Road apartment blaze that displaced 15

Waco Fire Department investigators are seeking clues to what started a fire late Monday night that displaced 15 people at a southwest Waco apartment complex.

Firefighters from Station No. 11 responded to an alarm at 11:56 p.m. for a fire at the Flats on Chapel, a complex at 9821 Chapel Road.

They arrived at 12:02 a.m. and found the roof of one of the buildings on fire. The fire caused major damage to the attic above two units, said Lt. Keith Guillory, deputy fire marshal.

Residents were safely evacuated from the building, which had seven of eight units leased.

There were no civilian injuries, but three firefighters suffered work-related injuries, Guillory said.

The Red Cross was assisting the displaced residents, and the investigation continued Tuesday, Guillory said.