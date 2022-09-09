Waco Fire Department plans 9/11 observance

The Waco Fire Department will hold its annual Sept. 11 observance at all Waco fire stations Sunday morning.

“Firefighters across the nation will never forget those who lost their lives that day 21 years ago," Waco Fire Chief Greg Summers said Friday. "As a department, we will reflect on that moment with short ceremonies.”

Times observed will correspond with the sequence of events of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, against the two towers of World Trade Center that stood in New York City; against the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.; and the crash of United Flight 93 in Pennsylvania.

The schedule is as follows:

7:40 a.m.: Preparations will begin as all stations will pull their machines outside, and firefighters will wear their class B uniform shirts.

7:46 a.m.: A general alarm will be sounded, and all firefighters will stand at attention to observe a moment of silence to remember when the first tower was struck.

8:03 a.m.: A general alarm will be sounded, and all firefighters will stand at attention to observe a moment of silence to remember when the second tower was struck.

9:37 a.m. Dispatch will announce over the radio that all firefighters will stand at attention to observe a moment of silence to remember when the Pentagon was struck.

10:03 a.m.: Dispatch will announce over the radio that all firefighters will stand at attention to observe a moment of silence to remember when the United Flight 93 airplane crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, with 40 people on board.