Waco Fire Department puts 2 new command vehicles in service
Waco Fire Department puts 2 new command vehicles in service

The Waco Fire Department put two new pickups into service last week that will ensure battalion chiefs coordinating emergency responses have the resources they need.

The pair of new Chevrolet half-ton pickups, designated as Battalion One and Battalion Two for their halves of the city, were fully equipped and decked out with Waco Fire logos by Thursday.

Both on-duty battalion chiefs will respond to major incidents, Battalion Chief Chris Pechacek said. One chief stays on the ground working hands-on in the response, and the other works from their battalion truck, monitoring radio traffic and giving directions to firefighters.

“This helps us divide and conquer, and it enhances the ability to keep firefighters safe,” Pechacek said.

The system also means one chief can pull away and quickly respond to another incident if necessary, he said.

The new trucks, at a combined cost of $104,000, have similar capabilities as the vehicles they are replacing, just in a fresher package.

“It’s really for the dependability and newness of it. It offers a much quieter space to work,” Pechacek said. “The fact is that it is new and it is very, very dependable where older vehicles typically have more maintenance issues that come up. It will get us there every single time.”

The two older battalion chief vehicles will be moved into a reserve as backups in case one of the new trucks need to be serviced, he said.

“I know it’s just a vehicle for some, but for us it really is a way to improve our firefighter safety,” Pechacek said.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

