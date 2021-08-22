Waco Fire Department puts 2 new command vehicles in service

The Waco Fire Department put two new pickups into service last week that will ensure battalion chiefs coordinating emergency responses have the resources they need.

The pair of new Chevrolet half-ton pickups, designated as Battalion One and Battalion Two for their halves of the city, were fully equipped and decked out with Waco Fire logos by Thursday.

Both on-duty battalion chiefs will respond to major incidents, Battalion Chief Chris Pechacek said. One chief stays on the ground working hands-on in the response, and the other works from their battalion truck, monitoring radio traffic and giving directions to firefighters.

“This helps us divide and conquer, and it enhances the ability to keep firefighters safe,” Pechacek said.

The system also means one chief can pull away and quickly respond to another incident if necessary, he said.

The new trucks, at a combined cost of $104,000, have similar capabilities as the vehicles they are replacing, just in a fresher package.