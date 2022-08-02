 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waco Fire Department to hold second Citizens Fire Academy

  • 0
Fire Academy (copy)

Waco Fire Lt. Eric Riser opens and closes doors on a “dollhouse” to demonstrate how airflow can affect a fire, during a Citizens Fire Academy session last year. Registration is open through Sept. 1 for this year's academy.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald file photo

The Waco Fire Department will again offer a Citizens Fire Academy with hands-on training and live demonstrations of CPR and firefighting techniques, continuing a program it started last year.

Registration started Tuesday and will continue all month. Classis will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays from Sept. 15 to Oct. 6 at the McLennan Community College Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

"Courses included in the academy will provide the residents of Waco with an interactive learning experience about vital services provided by the men and women of the fire department and will include lessons on increasing fire and life safety awareness," a city press release on the academy says.

Classes will cover "Waco’s hiring and training processes, apparatus familiarization, hazardous materials, Urban Search and Rescue (USAR), fire tactics and strategies, life-saving CPR training."

People are also reading…

Participation is limited to 25 people, and background checks will be conducted on all applicants. The program is open to McLennan County residents 18 or older.

For more information, call fire department administration at 254-750-1740. To apply, go to waco-texas.com/fire. The deadline for applications is Sept. 1.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Veteran Waco musician Classie Ballou dies at 84

Veteran Waco musician Classie Ballou dies at 84

Veteran Waco musician Classie Ballou, who entertained generations of Waco fans with his guitar playing and singing, irrepressible cheer, generosity and exclamations of "Hey, baby!," died Wednesday at 84.

Watch Now: Related Video

Polio found in New York wastewater month before confirmed cases emerged

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert