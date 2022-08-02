Waco Fire Department to hold second Citizens Fire Academy

The Waco Fire Department will again offer a Citizens Fire Academy with hands-on training and live demonstrations of CPR and firefighting techniques, continuing a program it started last year.

Registration started Tuesday and will continue all month. Classis will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays from Sept. 15 to Oct. 6 at the McLennan Community College Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

"Courses included in the academy will provide the residents of Waco with an interactive learning experience about vital services provided by the men and women of the fire department and will include lessons on increasing fire and life safety awareness," a city press release on the academy says.

Classes will cover "Waco’s hiring and training processes, apparatus familiarization, hazardous materials, Urban Search and Rescue (USAR), fire tactics and strategies, life-saving CPR training."

Participation is limited to 25 people, and background checks will be conducted on all applicants. The program is open to McLennan County residents 18 or older.

For more information, call fire department administration at 254-750-1740. To apply, go to waco-texas.com/fire. The deadline for applications is Sept. 1.