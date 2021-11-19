 Skip to main content
Waco Fire keeps early morning blaze at home from spreading
The Waco Fire Department contained and extinguished a house fire that threatened neighboring properties in a North Waco neighborhood early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded at 3:31 a.m. to the fire at 2105 Gorman Ave., Lt. Keith Guillory said.

When firefighters arrived, a side of the house was fully in flames, which extended to the rear of the structure, Guillory said. Two adults in the home were able to escape uninjured, he said.

Firefighters worked in “defense mode” to prevent the fire from spreading within the house or reaching neighboring properties.

They had the fire fully under control by 4:46 a.m., Guillory said.

The response included 10 units, with 31 firefighters and three supervisors. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

