Waco Fire recognizes woman who sensed danger, saved family from fire

A young woman who saved seven of her family members and close friends from a house fire earlier this month was recognized by Waco Fire Department officials Wednesday for her bravery and keen senses.

Bianca Rivera, 19, was the only one home who was awake and had a sense of smell when fire started to consume the family's home at about 2:30 a.m. Jan. 15. Rivera's older sister and her sister's boyfriend had COVID-19, and one of their symptoms was a diminished sense of smell that prevented them from noticing the fire sooner. Others in the house were asleep. But when Rivera realized what was happening, she took charge and helped everyone get out of the house safely. Waco Fire Chief Gregory Summers presented Rivera with a Citizen Medal of Merit award from the department during a brief ceremony Wednesday morning.

“When Waco Fire Department arrived, the structure was fully involved, but thanks to the actions of Miss Bianca Rivera she was able to smell smoke and get everybody out of the house,” Summers said.

Summers presented a plaque to Rivera and commended her swift action, during a socially distanced ceremony at Waco Fire Station No. 1.

Rivera said that when she realized what was happening that night, she thought of what her mother would do if she had been home.