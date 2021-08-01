Waco Fire to launch Citizens Fire Academy

For the first time, the Waco Fire Department would like to give residents of McLennan County a closer look at firefighters' by starting a Citizens Fire Academy.

Chief Gregory Summers said starting the academy had been part of his plan since he became Waco's chief in March of last year.

“I previously was a fire chief in Little Rock, Arkansas, and we initiated a citizens academy there and it provided information to the citizens on what we do as a fire department. … and it got great reviews,” Summers said.

McLennan County residents will have an “interactive learning experience” that includes lessons on fire and life safety awareness.

Participants will learn about the department's hiring and training process, hazardous materials, fire tactics, various firefighting tools, and urban search and rescue.

Summers said residents will also undergo CPR training, but the academy will not offer certification.

Bringing a program like this to Waco is a great way to let residents learn about their first responders and give them a better understanding of what firefighters' duties are, including responding to health calls, Summers said.