Waco Fire to launch Citizens Fire Academy

For the first time, the Waco Fire Department would like to give residents of McLennan County a closer look at firefighters' by starting a Citizens Fire Academy.
Chief Gregory Summers said starting the academy had been part of his plan since he became Waco's chief in March of last year.
“I previously was a fire chief in Little Rock, Arkansas, and we initiated a citizens academy there and it provided information to the citizens on what we do as a fire department. … and it got great reviews,” Summers said.
McLennan County residents will have an “interactive learning experience” that includes lessons on fire and life safety awareness.
Participants will learn about the department's hiring and training process, hazardous materials, fire tactics, various firefighting tools, and urban search and rescue.
Summers said residents will also undergo CPR training, but the academy will not offer certification.
Bringing a program like this to Waco is a great way to let residents learn about their first responders and give them a better understanding of what firefighters' duties are, including responding to health calls, Summers said.
“I wanted to give citizens an opportunity to see what the Waco Fire Departments does and how we perform,” Summers said. “They all see the red firetruck on the streets but no one sees what we do.”
Applications will be available starting Monday, and the deadline to apply is Aug. 30. Participants must be McLennan County residents at least 18 years old.
The academy will meet at 6 p.m. on four Thursdays, from Sept. 9 to Sept. 30.
Graduation from the program will coincide with the department’s Fire Prevention Week at the beginning of October.
“We are going to put our citizens in our firefighting gear and black out their masks in a no-fire environment,” Summers said. “They will get to see what it feels like when they are trying to maneuver in a particular area without being able to see.”
The program will be limited to 25 participants, but capacity could be increased for future years if there is interest from the community.
“We certainly appreciate the support that the citizens give us on a day to day basis,” Summers said. “We want our citizens to come out and be a part of what we do everyday.”