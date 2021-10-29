Waco Fire welcomes one of its most diverse classes to date

“It means that the department is open to equity and inclusion and our recruitment efforts reflect that,” Summers said, adding that visibility of the fire department in the community and expanding its reach across programs in Texas are important to bring the department to the attention of potential recruits.

The city has 207 employees at the firefighter rank. Aside from the chief, firefighter is the only rank that can be hired, Summers said. In the firefighter ranks roughly 3.7% are African American, 7.4% are Hispanic and 1.3% are Asian American. The rank of firefighter is currently made up of 85.1% white males.

According to Summers, there are people of diverse backgrounds serving in other parts of the department.

“We have Hispanics who are apparatus engineers and Hispanics who are probably captain and lieutenant but we don’t count those we can’t hire in at those positions,” Summers said.

For Summers, while diversifying the department is something he wants to tackle head on, he wants to make sure it is done through opportunity and allowing the right, qualified candidate to get hired.