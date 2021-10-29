Waco Fire welcomes one of its most diverse classes to date

The Waco Fire Department welcomed 10 new firefighters at a badge pinning ceremony Friday — one of the most diverse classes in the department's history.
Police Chief Sheryl Victorian delivered the keynote address to the class, which included one Asian American male and two female graduates, including the first African American female to work for the department.
“This is one of the most diverse classes that the City of Waco Fire has ever had,” Victorian said.
Victorian, who became the first Black police chief in Waco and the first woman to hold the position, said she understood where those who are making waves for their community are currently standing.
“As the first African American police chief, I know it is uncomfortable to be recognized for being different, especially because we don’t see ourselves as different because we didn’t apply or train our passion for public service just to make history.”
Victorian urged the graduates to continue to push forward, as they are inspiring children of diverse minority backgrounds in the community to aspire to be just like them when they grow up.
Waco Fire Chief Gregory Summers, who attended the ceremony and provided the fire chief’s challenge to the graduating class, said that bringing diversity to the forefront of the department is an important part of the work he wants to do in Waco.
“It means that the department is open to equity and inclusion and our recruitment efforts reflect that,” Summers said, adding that visibility of the fire department in the community and expanding its reach across programs in Texas are important to bring the department to the attention of potential recruits.
The city has 207 employees at the firefighter rank. Aside from the chief, firefighter is the only rank that can be hired, Summers said. In the firefighter ranks roughly 3.7% are African American, 7.4% are Hispanic and 1.3% are Asian American. The rank of firefighter is currently made up of 85.1% white males.
According to Summers, there are people of diverse backgrounds serving in other parts of the department.
“We have Hispanics who are apparatus engineers and Hispanics who are probably captain and lieutenant but we don’t count those we can’t hire in at those positions,” Summers said.
For Summers, while diversifying the department is something he wants to tackle head on, he wants to make sure it is done through opportunity and allowing the right, qualified candidate to get hired.
Summers said that hires are made from a list of the most qualified candidates, meaning if 10 positions are open and the first 10 qualified candidates happen to be all white males, they are the ones being hired.
Other candidates can’t be hired to fill anyone's definition of what affirmative action could be, said Summers.
“As a fire chief I can assure you that I am not a proponent of lowering the standards to address those issues,” Summers said. “I am more concerned with making sure they are aware and that we can attract qualified candidates of a diverse background.”
“Being represented as a minority and as a female in public safety when we are already represented by low percentages is absolutely phenomenal, it means we are going in the right direction,” Victorian said. “I am so proud of this city and so proud that we are attracting minority candidates and diverse candidates to represent us in public safety to serve the citizens of Waco.”