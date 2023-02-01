Waco forecast calls for thaw Thursday after another frozen night

Roads, sidewalks and yards around Greater Waco may remain frozen and dangerously slick Thursday morning, and a winter storm warning remains in effect until 9 a.m. But the slush and ice should melt by afternoon, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

The Waco area “will continue to see very light drizzle, very light freezing rain throughout Wednesday night with temperatures remaining around 30 degrees until sunrise Thursday,” Fort Worth-based National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Fano said Wednesday afternoon.

All major highways, bridges and overpasses in Greater Waco had ice buildup Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation's road conditions reporting website, drivetexas.org.

Just north of McLennan County on Interstate 35, a 21-year-old woman died in a three-vehicle wreck Tuesday evening, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety press release. Troopers responded to the wreck at about 6:50 p.m. and determined a semi traveling northbound "crashed into a Dodge Ram, driving at a reduced speed due to icy road conditions." The semi then lost control and hit a Kia Forte, pinning it under the trailer, according to the press release. The driver in the Kia, Rochelle Robertson, of Fresno, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS.

Waco police reported fewer crashes Wednesday than Tuesday, but said the improved outcome in the city does not mean the roads are safe. Officials advised drivers to stay off the roads until they are clear.

On Wednesday, police specified problem areas on Lake Shore Drive, Interstate 35, the Waco Drive overpass of Highway 77, Herring Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard bridges, Ritchie Road and the Hewitt Drive/Estates Drive exit off of Highway 84.

If the weather forecast holds, travel conditions are expected to remain hazardous early Thursday.

Roads should clear as ice and slush melt and run off by Thursday afternoon, Fano said. Temperatures will reach 32 around sunrise Thursday and warm to about 38 by afternoon, he said. Winds will remain out of the north at 5 to 10 mph, with wind chill around 22 Thursday morning.

While Oncor Electric Delivery Company's outage map listed fewer than 100 customers without power in the Waco area most of Wednesday, The Associated Press reported as many as 350,000 homes and businesses statewide experienced power outages, including 130,000 in the Austin area.

Oncor reported outages affecting 106,735 customers across its system that serves 3.9 million customers in 98 counties. Most of Oncor’s outages happened in east of Dallas in Sulphur Springs and Tyler, as well as east of Austin in Taylor.

Closer to Waco, Marlin had 1,525 customers without power at 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Waco area had four, Killeen had 65, Temple had 4,700 and Belton had 90, Oncor reported.

Weather that caused power outages across the state also caused car crashes in Waco and McLennan County.

Waco police officers responded to more than 20 vehicle crashes Tuesday, but the number of wrecks did not reach 10 by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said by email.

Woodway Public Safety reported its officers responded to 10 wrecks Tuesday and two by Wednesday afternoon, while in Hewitt, officers responded to two wrecks Tuesday and none by Wednesday afternoon.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson said state troopers responded to several dozen crashes in McLennan County on Tuesday but fewer on Wednesday. An exact count was not available.