Hope springs eternal each spring for Waco-area gardeners as they start preparing soil and plants for the growing season ahead.

Tempering that hope this year is a slowly dropping Lake Waco that has had the city in Stage 2 of water restrictions in its drought contingency plan since July, with Stage 3 highly likely.

"It seems inevitable that we'll move to Stage 3 sometime," Waco water utilities spokesperson Jessica Emmett Sellers said. "Even with normal spring rainfall, we're not going to get out of the drought."

The Lake Waco water level Friday was about 451.2 feet above sea level, 11 feet below the full pool level of 462 feet and scarcely a foot above the level that will trigger Stage 3 restrictions. The lake is up slightly, from less than 450.4 feet early this year.

Stage 2 restrictions limit lawn watering to twice weekly and only between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. with hand watering allowed each day. Moving to Stage 3 will restrict watering, including hand watering, to a single day each week. Golf course, park and ballfield irrigation could be limited, and washing or hosing down paved or hard surfaces such as sidewalks, driveways, parking lots and patios would be prohibited. Car washes that do not reuse at least half of their water would have to close.

With the prospect of limited water and Texas' long hot summers ahead, Sellers, local gardeners and landscapers say the time is now to make water-sensible choices, from soil preparation to plant selection.

Developing the dirt

Texas Master Gardener Mark Barnett, a landscape designer and consultant with Picture Perfect Lawn and Landscape, led a McLennan County Master Gardeners workshop this week on gardening during drought conditions, starting from the ground up.

He recommends gardeners start with a soil test through the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service to determine what soil type they have and what nutrients might be needed. Barnett said a map of soil types in the county demonstrates the local range of soils.

"It's a rainbow of colors here," he said. "You can't make a blanket statement about what soil we have. There's clay soils, sandy soils, rock soils."

Soils such as clay soils with a tendency to become compacted might need compost or expanded shale mixed in to improve drainage, which would help plants establish their root systems and use water more efficiently.

Compost and mulch laid on top of the soil after planting also holds moisture after watering and slows evaporation. Corie Tucker, a salesperson with Westview Nursery & Landscape suggests backfilling holes dug for bush and tree root balls with potting soil or soil mixed with vermiculite or perlite to hold water.

Picking plants

Planting early will give plants time to get established before summer heat arrives, Tucker said.

"Early planting will be everybody's best friend for a drought," he said.

It's a gamble that a cold snap will not hit with seedlings in the ground, but any extra time allows plants to sink roots deeper.

Ample watering during early weeks will pay off when temperatures rise and rains disappear.

"You want to make sure they (plants) get a deep, deep, deep drink," said Debby Boyd, who owns Greenlife Nursery & Landscaping with her husband Brett.

Emily Hills, director of Mission Waco's Urban Renewable Energy and Agricultural Project, also said gardeners should employ slow deep watering to start plants, then taper off once they are established.

"A long, steady saturation is going to be better than one big splash," Hills said.

Some gardeners may want to try drip irrigation where water trickles into the ground close to the plant to reduce evaporation loss, she said.

Boyd said customers recently have not been asking about drought-resistant plant varieties the way they did in the brutal summer of 2011. But she said the city of Austin's Grow Green program offers a free native and adapted plants guide for Central Texas that rates plants according to sunlight and water needs among other things.

Plants such as lantanas, portulacas, salvias, rosemary, bee balm, esperanza and sages tend to weather Texas summers, and yuccas, cacti and agaves are even hardier, several gardeners said.

About lawns

Much of the water used by Waco homeowners in spring and summer goes to keep lawns green.

"People traditionally are overwatering their lawns," Sellers said. "They want their front yard looking like Augusta (National Golf Club, one of the country's most famous golf courses) and a ton of that runs off."

She said property owners can shift some lawn space to landscaping accented by rocks or succulents, use a strategy of low-water landscaping or xeriscaping, rather than "edge-to-edge green."

"There are ways to have a beautiful lawn without so much grass," Sellers said.

Some Texas cities offer their residents incentives for alternatives to lawns. Austin water utility Austin Water offers customers a rebate of up to $1,750 to convert lawn turf to native plant beds. Since 2019, Lewisville has replaced the Bermuda grass in street medians with wildflowers, and a voter-approved change in the city code last year allows homeowners more leeway in planting native species on their lawns, according to a recent Texas Monthly story.

St. Augustine grass, popular across the South for its even greenness, relatively low maintenance once established and an ability to crowd out weeds, gets thirsty during droughts and the first signs of browning can lead some homeowners to overwater in response.

Barnett suggests a footprint rule-of-thumb on determining when to water: If the grass does not spring back when one walks over a lawn, it is probably time to water. Bermuda grass can be extremely drought tolerant when not fertilized or watered too much, and hybridized Bermuda and zoysia grass also can cope with hot Texas summers, he said. Buffalo grass, once touted as a low-rainfall solution, failed to meet some homeowners' expectations for a lush, green lawn.

Harvesting rainwater

Some gardeners and homeowners may want to save rainwater for use on their plants. Hills said some advocates of rainwater for garden think its pH level and lack of chlorination make it better suited for plants than treated city water.

Keep Waco Beautiful will hold rainwater harvesting workshops at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, March 25 at Mission Waco's Urban REAP, 1509 N. 15th St. The one-hour workshops, a fundraiser for the organization, will explain principles and techniques for saving rainwater, and participants will receive a ready-to-use barrel. Registration for the workshops is $100 and available at keepwacobeautiful.org.

Living with brown

For some landscapers and water conservationists, the major challenge in reducing water use for lawns and gardens is the popular concept of lush greenery as the ideal. With greater limits on watering likely in the months ahead for Waco gardeners and homeowners, it may be time to start realizing that brown is a natural response to heat and drought.

"For some people, that's a major sacrifice," Sellers said.

Negotiating between the realities of climate and soil on one hand and the idyllic vision of some homeowners can be a challenge, Barnett said.

"Some people have higher expectations. They want it to be garden magazine perfect all the time," he said.