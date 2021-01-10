Waco gets heaviest snow in decades as schools, Cameron Park close

“It’s a mess,” Bynum said Sunday. “People can’t get in, and once they try to get in they’ll get about halfway down and get stuck, then they’ll try to get out and a tree falls behind them.”

Bynum said Waco Police, the city’s parks and recreation department and park rangers closed the park and barricaded roads leading into the park while other officers tried to help people get out.

“The problem is, we can’t go too far in because then we won’t be able to get out,” Bynum said.

Waco police responded to a car accident on Highway 6 near Bosque Blvd.

Matt Bishop, an NWS meteorologist, said heavy snow was widespread across Central Texas. The NWS warned most areas would receive between three to five inches, with isolated pockets of 8-inch snow. Stephenville, Texas reported the most at eight inches.

“Pretty much everything south of the I-20 corridor is where all the heavy snow has been occurring, that’s just the track the storm happens to be taking," Bishop said. "So with all the moisture and all the lift is occurring with the system.”