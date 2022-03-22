Waco Habitat to receive $1 million from MacKenzie Scott's 'transformative' gift

A $436 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott to Habitat for Humanity will give the nonprofit's Waco affiliate a $1 million boost that local leaders say will allow them to buy more home lots and build more homes for low-income families.

Officials with the international organization called the gift "transformative" in aiding Habitat's vision for safe, decent and affordable housing. For Waco Habitat for Humanity, the $1 million gift equals an entire year's budget and can be combined with local fundraising to build more homes over several years, said John Alexander, the affiliate's executive director.

“This gift is an incredible blessing for Waco Habitat for Humanity," Alexander said. "It seemed almost too good to be true when Ms. Scott’s team contacted me about the donation.

"Our goal is to leverage the funds with local donations so that we can make affordable housing available for more families in our community. Our biggest challenge right now is finding affordable lots where we can build homes. This gift will help us to meet that challenge.”

Scott, an author and former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, has become a major name in philanthropy, reaching into Central Texas with recent funding for Heart of Texas Goodwill, Boys and Girls Clubs and Communities in Schools.

Most of her donation will go to Habitat's 83 affiliates across the U.S. Habitat for Humanity International will use $25 million to "prioritize advocacy and programmatic efforts designed to dismantle systemic racism in housing," according to a news release.

"Specifically, the donation will allow Habitat to advocate for policy proposals and legislation that enable millions of people access affordable housing through its Cost of Home advocacy campaign; increase Black homeownership in the U.S. by targeting current systemic barriers through a new initiative that will launch this summer; and leverage innovative capital investments that service communities of color," the release sated.

In Waco, the gift will help offset the rising cost of building affordable housing and hire staff needed to expand capacity, Alexander said.

"It's not like we can go out and build 10 more houses this year," he said. "We don't have the property and we don't have the infrastructure. ... We just found out about this gift, and it's going to take some thought and prayer for a good way to use it. The main thing is we want to use it in a way that leverages local funds."

In Waco, Habitat for Humanity is building four homes this year, up from the two a year that had been built in recent years but about half of what it was building in the early 2010s. Alexander has been executive director since 2019, returning to the post he had held from 1997 to 2013.

Alexander said the cost of building a Habitat home has tripled since he started due to stricter building codes, increased material costs and, especially in the last few years, soaring land costs in inner-city Waco.

In North Waco, where Habitat used to be able to acquire buildable lots for a pittance, some property owners are offering lots for as much as $50,000.

"You can't build an affordable house on a $50,000 lot," Alexander said. "We're going to more aggressively pursue buildable lots in the city."

Habitat still charges far less than any other homebuilder in the Waco market, with a three-bedroom home costing a little more than $100,000, Alexander said. Using a combination of volunteer labor and zero-interest loans, Habitat can offer qualifying families a monthly payment of $550 to $575, which is often less than they pay in rent for inadequate housing, he said.

To qualify, applicants have to earn 60% or less of the area's median income, or $37,500 for a family of four.

"For a lot of our clients, it's not just that they can't buy a a house, but they often cant afford to rent a decent house," he said. "They have kids sleeping in the living room, or they're paying 50% of income on a house."

Alexander said Habitat homeowners tend to live in their house for a long period, building equity and helping move them out of poverty.

"It has the effect of stabilizing their lives because they're not having to move all the time," he said. "Not a lot of people move out. That helps their kids in terms of education and a lot of other effects."