Waco Haunted House for sale after three decades of love and terror

Anderson said the haunted house’s final season only lasted a few weeks in October. She and her crew changed the haunted house to keep it COVID-safe, and masked fans who saw the announcement on Facebook came out.

“We weren’t able to do a full season, but we were able to do enough ... to carry us through as far as just paying bills, and that’s a big deal,” Anderson said. “To be able to make your property taxes and pay the bills during the year, it made a big difference to us.”

Anderson said whoever buys the haunted house will likely want to try to get it open for October. Considering the work for next Halloween usually begins Nov. 1, it would be a tight turnaround.

Anderson said her husband, John Anderson, has had health issues, and after she got sick last year, the work began to pile up. She realized it was time to let go.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The walls of the museum are covered in black and white paintings of creatures, some from classic horror movies and some from the imagination of Rex Taylor and John Anderson, the artists. Anderson said Taylor was a staple of the haunt’s early years, best known for playing Jason Voorhees and flirting with female guests while dressed as The Phantom of the Opera and scaring everyone.