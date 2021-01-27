Waco health district, Ascension Providence adapting in 7th week of COVID-19 vaccinations

With the public health district’s COVID-19 vaccine supply still coming at a pace of 1,500 doses per week and more than 20,000 people signed up, officials are reminding residents to also keep an eye out for other area vaccine providers’ waitlists.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District’s third 1,500-dose vaccine clinic will run Thursday through Saturday. During the city’s weekly press conference with other local officials, and hospital representatives, Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said offering the vaccine clinic on the weekend is an important step. Meek said he acknowledges some people have struggled to sign up for the health district’s vaccine waitlist, resulting in a lot of frustration.
“This registration process was unable to accommodate the initial volume, but the process has improved and the website will continually be updated to provide clarity,” Meek said.
Meek asked for people on the waitlist to remain patient, and said demand is still vastly outpacing supply. A map of local vaccine providers can be found at covidwaco.com/vaccine-distribution/. Being on the list does not indicate vaccine appointment are available.
“Right now we are encouraging people to get on waitlists,” Meek said. “It would be preferred to have one coordinated effort, one national system with which to do this, but unfortunately that’s not how this has played out.”
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton also said people who received their first dose of the vaccine from the health district will be contacted for their second dose, a process that will start soon. With the focus on vaccines, Felton also said it is important for residents to keep getting tested for the virus. He said the pace of testing in the county has slowed recently, though he knows of instances from personal experience when testing out of an abundance of caution resulted in people avoiding meetings when they otherwise would have exposed others to the virus.
Ascension Providence received another 1,950 COVID-19 vaccine doses this week. Ascension has been able to offer vaccines to come current patients in the state’s phase 1B priority group, which includes people 65 or older, but it does not have the capacity yet for people to call for appointments. It has worked with Waco and Midway school districts to develop vaccine plans, in addition to working with public health officials in Hill County. The hospital is also working on plans to expand vaccine availability in rural areas, though expanding availability continues to depend on supply.
The hospital has “struggled” to develop a public-facing tool for people to register for a vaccine waitlist directly, though that work is ongoing, Ascension Providence Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Becker said.
“In the meantime we continue to utilize our clinics as a resource, a vaccination site,” Becker said. “We are focusing on our 1B patients we can reach out to.”
Waco Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said McLennan County’s average number of new cases has decreased to 23 per 100,000 residents, lower than statewide and nationwide rates. The local rate means there still is significant community spread, but there is less risk of the kind of exponential spread the county has seen before.
“That is positive news. We still have a long way to go before we’re safe from hospitals being overburdened and before we’ll see only just rare death,” Griggs said.
The health district reported Wednesday that two more McLennan County residents had died because of COVID-19, bringing the local death toll to 358, up from 283 at the end of last year. The health district also reported 148 new COVID-19 cases in McLennan County residents, bringing the active case count to 868 and the cumulative total to 22,994. There were 120 COVID-19 patients in McLennan County hospitals, including 28 on ventilators.
There are 25 active COVID-19 cases spread across 15 long-term care facilities in the county. There have been 122 COVID-19 deaths associated with long-term care facilities in the county.
McLennan County Jail has 27 active cases. There are 110 active cases spread across 45 school campuses in the county. The county also has one known cluster of active cases linked to a church.
The remains of 19 people are in a refrigerated truck serving as a temporary mobile morgue.