Waco health district, Ascension Providence adapting in 7th week of COVID-19 vaccinations

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton also said people who received their first dose of the vaccine from the health district will be contacted for their second dose, a process that will start soon. With the focus on vaccines, Felton also said it is important for residents to keep getting tested for the virus. He said the pace of testing in the county has slowed recently, though he knows of instances from personal experience when testing out of an abundance of caution resulted in people avoiding meetings when they otherwise would have exposed others to the virus.

Ascension Providence received another 1,950 COVID-19 vaccine doses this week. Ascension has been able to offer vaccines to come current patients in the state’s phase 1B priority group, which includes people 65 or older, but it does not have the capacity yet for people to call for appointments. It has worked with Waco and Midway school districts to develop vaccine plans, in addition to working with public health officials in Hill County. The hospital is also working on plans to expand vaccine availability in rural areas, though expanding availability continues to depend on supply.

The hospital has “struggled” to develop a public-facing tool for people to register for a vaccine waitlist directly, though that work is ongoing, Ascension Providence Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Becker said.