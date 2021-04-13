Waco health district cancels Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic after 6 cases of blood clots in US

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has canceled Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called for a pause, likely for a matter of days, on the vaccine because of blood clots in six out of the 6.8 million U.S. patients who have received it.
According to a city of Waco press release, the health district will send an email or text message to people with appointments to reschedule. Moderna vaccine clinics scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday will continue as planned.
“Anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and has experienced a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after their vaccination should contact their health care provider,” the press release states.
According to a CDC statement, all six people who experienced the blood clots are women between the ages of 18 and 48, and they developed a kind of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis and low levels of blood platelets six to 13 days after receiving the vaccine. One of the women died.
Local health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said anyone who had an appointment to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from the health district this week should look for a call from a number with a 254 area code and a 750 prefix. She said each appointment will need to be rescheduled around the recipient’s schedule, so the amount of delay for each person could vary.
“We did already send out information to everyone who was scheduled to let them know that it’s going to be rescheduled,” she said.
This is the first time the public health district has had to reschedule vaccines because of something other than bad weather, she said.
The health district has administered almost 1,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and has a little more than 2,000 more doses, which it will keep until state officials provide more information. The vaccine can last up to two years in cold storage or three months when refrigerated, according to the FDA.
The FDA said the cases under investigation appear similar to the clots that European authorities say are possibly linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not yet cleared in the U.S. European regulators have stressed that the AstraZeneca risk appears to be lower than the possibility of developing clots from birth control pills. Use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe has resumed after a pause to investigate the clots.
Other vaccine providers in the area also have received Johnson & Johnson doses, and it will be up to providers and patients whether to go ahead and use the doses or wait for further guidance from regulators.
Craine said the six cases out of 6.8 million recipients are considered adverse events, not side effects of the vaccine, and have to be treated with extreme care.
“Running a fever, not feeling good, that normal course, those are some of the side effects, and that is normal and what is to be expected,” Craine said. “When we look at this situation and the potential for blood clotting, that goes to the level of adverse events.”
Authorities stressed they have found no signals of clot problems with the most widely used COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S., from Moderna and Pfizer.
“I’d like to stress these events appear to be extremely rare. However COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority,” acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said at a news conference.
Even without J&J’s vaccine, White House officials said they remain on track to have enough supplies to vaccinate most American adults by the summer.
“We believe there’s enough vaccine in the system — Moderna and Pfizer — for all Americans who want to get vaccinated by May 31 to do so,” said Jeff Zients, the White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator.
The acting FDA commissioner expected the pause to last only a matter of days. But the decision triggered swift action in Europe and elsewhere as the drugmaker and regulators moved to halt the use of the J&J vaccine, at least for now. Hundreds of thousands of doses were due to arrive in European countries this week. The European Union has been plagued by supply shortages, logistical problems and concerns over blood clots in a small number of people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Any slowdown in the dissemination of the shots could have broad implications for the global vaccination effort. The J&J vaccine held immense promise because its single-dose regimen and relatively simple storage requirements would make it easier to use, especially in less affluent countries.
Speaking at the White House, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top expert on infectious disease, said the pause would allow the FDA and the CDC to investigate the clotting cases "to try and understand some of the mechanisms” and “to make physicians more aware of this.”
A CDC committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases, and the FDA has also launched an investigation into the cause of the clots and low platelet counts.
FDA officials emphasized that Tuesday’s action was not a mandate. Doctors and patients could still use J&J’s vaccine if they decide its benefits outweigh its risks for individual cases, said Dr. Peter Marks.
J&J said in a statement that it was aware of the reports of blood clots, but that no link to its vaccine had been established. The company also said it would delay the rollout of its vaccine in Europe as a precaution.
U.S. health authorities cautioned doctors against using a typical clot treatment, the blood-thinner heparin.
European authorities investigating the AstraZeneca cases have concluded clots appear to be similar to a very rare abnormal immune response that sometimes strikes people treated with heparin, leading to a temporary clotting disorder.
While it's not clear yet if the reports among J&J recipients are related, doctors would treat these kinds of unusual clots like they treat people who have the heparin reaction — with different kinds of blood thinners and sometimes an antibody infusion, said Dr. Geoffrey Barnes, a clot expert at the University of Michigan.
Asked if the government was overreacting to six cases out of more than 6 million vaccinations, the CDC’s Dr. Anne Schuchat said recommendations will come quickly.
Because these unusual clots require special treatment, “it was of the utmost importance to us to get the word out,” she said. “That said, the pandemic is quite severe and cases are increasing in lots of places and vaccination’s critical.”
The J&J vaccine received emergency use authorization from the FDA in late February with great fanfare. Yet the shot only makes up a small fraction of the doses administered in the U.S. J&J has been plagued by production delays and manufacturing errors at the Baltimore plant of a contractor.
Last week, the drugmaker took over the facility to scale up production in hopes of meeting its commitment to the U.S. government of providing about 100 million doses by the end of May.
After four to six weeks, the Department of Health and Human Services removes all identifying information from Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System data and adds it to the publicly available data online. According to that data, there have been two adverse events connected to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine recorded in Texas. In both, male patients died after receiving the vaccine.
One was between the ages of 50 and 59 years old and died March 24 after visiting an emergency room.
The other was older than 65 and died March 15. According to VAERS data, he had arthritis, atrial fibrillation, congestive heart failure, diabetes mellitus, high cholesterol levels and hypertension.
According to stoptheclot.org, an educational campaign cited by the CDC’s website, pregnancy is a major risk factor for developing blood clots.
At the Green Wave Pharmacy in rural Clintwood, Virginia, many customers have specifically requested the J&J vaccine. Pharmacist Sheryl Pientka said the pharmacy in the Appalachian Mountains serves low-income and elderly people who prefer to get one shot instead of two.
Although the pharmacy has Moderna vaccines in stock, some elderly and homebound customers may wait for the J&J shot to get cleared for use again, Pientka said.
“It’s a very small town where everyone knows everyone else, so people say, ‘I know so-and-so got the vaccine. If she doesn’t have a problem, then I’ll go get it,’” she said.
Tribune-Herald staff writer Rhiannon Saegert and The Associated Press contributed to this report.