Waco health district cancels Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic after 6 cases of blood clots in US

“We did already send out information to everyone who was scheduled to let them know that it’s going to be rescheduled,” she said.

This is the first time the public health district has had to reschedule vaccines because of something other than bad weather, she said.

The health district has administered almost 1,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and has a little more than 2,000 more doses, which it will keep until state officials provide more information. The vaccine can last up to two years in cold storage or three months when refrigerated, according to the FDA.

The FDA said the cases under investigation appear similar to the clots that European authorities say are possibly linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not yet cleared in the U.S. European regulators have stressed that the AstraZeneca risk appears to be lower than the possibility of developing clots from birth control pills. Use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe has resumed after a pause to investigate the clots.

Other vaccine providers in the area also have received Johnson & Johnson doses, and it will be up to providers and patients whether to go ahead and use the doses or wait for further guidance from regulators.