Waco health district ramps up vaccine clinic with second doses

More people in the area are receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but overall vaccine demand continues to outpace supply, swelling the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District’s waitlist to more than 30,000 people.
The health district had vaccinated 7,000 people as of Wednesday, and a total of 21,134 McLennan County residents have received at least their first dose, including 5,022 who have receive their second dose. During a weekly press conference with local leaders and health officials, Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said he understands frustrations with the process.
“The supply we’re getting for vaccinations is greatly outweighed by the demand,” Meek said.
The health district is in the middle of its fifth week of vaccine clinics and has received 1,500 first doses and 1,500 second doses for the week from the Texas Department of State Health Services. The health district plans to vaccinate 138 people per hour and expand clinic hours to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at the Waco Convention Center. Anyone who got their first dose of the vaccine Jan. 11 from the health district will be contacted to make an appointment. So far, 1,400 people have an appointment for a second dose.
Meek said the health district is still trying to resolve problems with registration and technical problems with its call center. The center received more than 9,100 calls last week, and call volume climbs on registration days, he said. The city plans to add a second call center soon to help manage the demand.
Meek said the vaccine clinic is indoors and will not be delayed because of inclement weather. He said anyone traveling to the convention center should not to rush on potentially dangerous roads, and no one will be denied a vaccine if they arrive late as a result. Anyone who cannot make it to their appointment should call the call center to reschedule.
“I know this process has proven difficult,” Meek said. “We have 30,000 names on our waiting list and we have only been getting 1,500 first doses of the vaccine to our health district each week.”
A group of 140 patients who received their first Moderna vaccine dose through the Waco Family Health Center on Jan. 13 and Jan. 14 will receive their second a little later than expected. The group was vaccinated using doses Ascension Providence shared with the Family Health Center.
The 140 doses are due to arrive next week, said Chris Van Deusen, spokesperson for the Department of State Health Services. Ascension Providence ordered the doses, but “not at the right time” to receive them this week, Van Deusen said.
During an interview before Wednesday’s press conference, Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said the patients the Family Health Center serves may not be easy to reach and might not have reliable transportation, making it harder to reschedule and follow through on the second dose.
“We want to make sure there’s ample time to connect with those patients and to get them scheduled and help them overcome any transportation or other barriers they may have,” Griggs said.
Dr. Ben Wilson, with the Family Health Center, said the appointments will be rescheduled for Feb. 24 and Feb. 25.
There have been delays in shipments from the state before, two of which were significant enough to force the Family Health Center to reschedule appointments, Wilson said.
An Ascension Providence spokesperson said unexpected delays in the allocation of the second Moderna doses “may impact the timing of the second-dose vaccine appointments at Family Health Center.”
During the press conference, Griggs said there is some evidence the second dose is just as effective after six weeks, but there is still far too little information on the subject to change guidelines. The second dose of the Moderna vaccine is intended to be administered four weeks after the first dose.
Meek said local leaders are forming a task force dedicated to securing as many vaccines for the county as possible from the Department of State Health Services. They are also forming a subcommittee to making sure vaccines are distributed equitably.
“It’s a group of stakeholders throughout the community dedicated to making sure our most marginalized and vulnerable neighbors are getting access to this vaccine,” Meek said.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said the group will work with county emergency preparedness staff and help identify locations where vaccines can be distributed.
Meek said there are multiple other vaccine providers in the area listed at covidwaco.com.
The Texas Division of Emergency Management has closed all testing sites this week to prepare for expected freezing conditions, but the indoor testing site at the Waco Multipurpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave., will remain active. Any county residents who need a ride to the vaccine clinic can request one from Waco Transit by calling 750-1620 at least 24 hours in advance.
A drive-thru testing site at McLennan Community College will be closed temporarily and reopen Wednesday. Anyone with an appointment will be contacted to reschedule their test.
The health district reported 159 new COVID-19 cases in McLennan County residents Wednesday, bringing the active case count to 641 and the cumulative total to 24,112. There were 71 COVID-19 patients in McLennan County hospitals, including 18 on ventilators. The health district also reported Wednesday that another McLennan County resident had died because of COVID-19, bringing the local death toll to 389.
As of Wednesday, there were 12 active cases spread across nine long-term care facilities in the county, along with 76 active cases spread across 36 school campuses. McLennan County Jail had 21 active cases.
Felton said 17 local nursing homes are using a federal program to vaccinate their residents and staff, and two have completed their vaccinations.
Of the people who have gotten shots at the public health district’s vaccine clinics, 41% are between 65 and 74 years old, 32% are 75 years old or older, and the rest are younger and were eligible to receive the vaccine because of a medical condition or their occupation.
Griggs said McLennan County is seeing a daily rate of 15 new cases per 100,000 residents, compared to 36 nationally and 45 statewide.
However, the county’s testing positivity rate remains high, at about 14%, he said. If more residents would get tested for COVID-19, the accuracy of the health district’s case counts would improve, and the positivity rate likely would decline, Griggs said.
“What I think when I see this is that I hope we don’t get stuck in the doldrums we were in in late summer and fall, which set us up for the big spike in late October,” Griggs said.