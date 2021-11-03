Waco health district to start COVID-19 vaccinations for kids Friday as rollout ramps up

Filgo, who alongside her husband received the Pfizer vaccine in February, said that while her children are not too excited to get shots, they have had conversations to help them understand the severity of the pandemic. They also listen to Tumble, a science podcast for kids that has had episodes explaining viruses, COVID-19 and the development of the vaccine.

“It helps them understand it at their level,” Filgo said. “They aren’t thrilled about getting a shot. It's not the most fun thing in the world, but they themselves also have a sense of wanting to go back to normal and not wear masks and be protected.”

Waco Family Medicine is also gearing up to administer the pediatric vaccine, Assistant Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ben Wilson said.

“We have been notified by the state that we have been allocated doses but we don’t have a shipment date,” Wilson said. “We administer most of our vaccine doses through a dedicated vaccine clinic at one of our central locations, which is open to any of our patients.”

Waco Family Medicine patients will be able to call and schedule appointments, he said.