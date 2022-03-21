Waco, Hewitt firefighters on front lines of Eastland Complex fire

A "strike team" of Waco, Hewitt and Temple firefighters continued Monday to battle a complex of wildfires in Eastland County that has charred more than 54,000 acres, damaged 147 structures, and forced evacuations and road closures.

The regional team fought the blazes alongside a growing multiagency response of local, state and federal personnel as wildfires continued to burn across a large section of Southwest Texas on Monday, even as rainstorms in the area brought hopes of some relief.

“The weather cooperated with us today,” strike team leader Cody Richardson, a Hewitt fire captain, said Monday. He said that a few pockets of spotty showers fell on the area where his team was fighting the fires, about 150 miles west of Waco.

It was enough to slow the spread of the fires and help crews contain them, but not enough to completely extinguish the fires, he said.

Texas A&M Forest Service and other agencies responded to 36 additional wildfires that burned 16,081 acres on Sunday, many of which achieved 100% containment.

But the Eastland Complex continued to burn Monday, as did two other major wildfires: The “Big L Fire” in Erath and Hood counties, estimated at 10,400 acres and 50% contained; and the Ramsey Fire in Brown County, estimated at 1,500 acres and 30% contained.

Texas A&M Forest Service's Monday morning estimate of the Eastland Complex alone noted up to seven fires within the area, and 30% containment. No further estimate had been given as of late Monday.

Eastland County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Barbara Fenley died in the line of duty while assisting with evacuations, the forest service reported.

The Waco-area firefighters worked 12-hour shifts from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. in a strike team led by Richardson.

This strike team grouped with about 19 other strike teams from across North Texas to fight the set of seven wildfires designated this past weekend as the Eastland Complex, said Robby Bergerson, executive deputy chief of the Waco Fire Department.

Each strike team comprises five trucks and about 10 firefighters under a commander.

At least five fires remained burning in the Eastland Complex on Monday afternoon despite rains that swept across Texas late Sunday night and throughout the day Monday.

“Because of the long-term level of dryness,” Richardson said, he expects within a couple of days after this storm system passes through that the ground and the fuel around the fires will dry again. Fuel he said was brush and trees dried out to a flammable state during the recent drought.

The fires may resume spreading, if not completely contained.

“(On the ground) we're trying to set a perimeter around the fire and keep it within containment lines,” Richardson said.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has a large number of airplanes and helicopters dropping water on the fires.

To set up a perimeter, much of the work falls to bulldozer crews that knock down the trees, he said. Richardson's team is mostly using hand tools to break up brush, he said. Then all the wood gets removed from a circle around the fire to create a firebreak perimeter around the fires and keep them contained.

Richardson said the firefighters and military assisting them will work to completely encircle the fire with an area cleared of all fuel. Then the encircled fire burns out and gets extinguished from the air.

The Waco-Hewitt-Temple team left Friday morning on a seven-day deployment, Bergerson said. In addition to his duties with the Waco Fire Department, Bergerson said he also coordinates a portion of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System. His portion is McLennan County and 11 surrounding counties.

When a request for assistance with fighting a wildfire comes in through TIFMAS, Bergerson determines which firefighters and equipment are available in his counties and assigns them to deploy to the fire requesting the assistance.

Because many of the counties west of Fort Worth and Waco are sparsely populated with few resources, Bergerson said that cooperative firefighting is vital for Texas.

“With the recent combination of dry weather, low humidity level and high temperatures, it’s really important for everyone to practice fire safety, obey burn bans, and avoid any recklessness doing welding and any other hot work to keep from starting any more fires,” Richardson said.

