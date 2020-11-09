Waco High shuts down for the week; 196 new COVID cases reported

Waco High School is the fifth school in Waco Independent School District to close its doors to students and staff after several people on campus tested positive for COVID-19 and dozens of teachers are in quarantine, the district announced Monday afternoon.

The high school will pivot to remote-only instruction until at least Nov. 16, according to a letter from Principal James Stewart to families and staff. Waco High dismissed at 1 p.m. Monday, sending home some 1,000 students who were attending in person.

“We started the school day with 21 teachers out following close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, waiting for test results or for other reasons,” Stewart said in the letter. “Since then, we learned that another person, who has been on our campus, tested positive and that 11 more teachers will have to quarantine as a result.”

Waco High had reported 14 cases among students and eight among staff members, as of noon Monday, according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard.

Superintendent Susan Kincannon said in a Zoom press conference Monday afternoon that Waco ISD has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases over the past several days among students and staff members. Since school started Sept. 8, the district has reported 153 positive cases, with more possible as contact tracing continues.