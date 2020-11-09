Waco High shuts down for the week due to COVID cases

Waco High School is the fifth school in the Waco Independent School District to close its doors to students and staff after several people on campus tested positive for COVID-19 and dozens of teachers are in quarantine, the district announced Monday afternoon.
The high school will pivot to remote-only instruction until at least Nov. 16, according to a letter from Principal James Stewart to families and staff. Waco High dismissed at 1 p.m. Monday.
“We started the school day with 21 teachers out following close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, waiting for test results or for other reasons,” Stewart said in the letter. “Since then, we learned that another person, who has been on our campus, tested positive and that 11 more teachers will have to quarantine as a result.”
Waco High’s closure comes on the heels of four others, including University High, Lake Air Montessori, Indian Spring Middle and G.W. Carver Middle School. All initially closed and switched to online-only instruction because so many teachers were in quarantine and not enough substitutes were available to fill their positions and maintain physical distance between students in classrooms.
But Carver will be closed longer than the other campuses, extending its closure from Thursday to Nov. 30, the day students return from Thanksgiving break, based on guidance from the McLennan County Local Health Authority Dr. Farley Verner.
In a letter, Verner urged Carver to close its campus from Nov. 5 through Nov. 20 because of an increase in COVID-19 cases among students and staff, while also recommending all students and staff get tested for the disease before returning to campus.
This is the second time Waco High, University High and Carver Middle School have closed this school year due to COVID-19 disruptions.
Lake Air Montessori Magnet School plans to return to in-person classes Nov. 12, and Indian Spring Middle School plans to return Nov. 13. University High School plans to reopen its campus Nov. 16.
Students without internet access at home received mobile hotspots before leaving campus. Technical assistance for students’ Chromebooks, iPads, laptops and mobile hotspots is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 254-284-1072.
The schools are working closely with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, and the campuses will be cleaned and sanitized with hospital-grade disinfectants before they reopen, officials said.
McGregor High School also is closed this week and will reopen Nov. 16, after 10 people on campus tested positive for COVID-19 and another 67 students were placed on quarantine, according to the McGregor ISD Facebook page.
