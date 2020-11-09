Waco High shuts down for the week due to COVID cases

Waco High School is the fifth school in the Waco Independent School District to close its doors to students and staff after several people on campus tested positive for COVID-19 and dozens of teachers are in quarantine, the district announced Monday afternoon.

The high school will pivot to remote-only instruction until at least Nov. 16, according to a letter from Principal James Stewart to families and staff. Waco High dismissed at 1 p.m. Monday.

“We started the school day with 21 teachers out following close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, waiting for test results or for other reasons,” Stewart said in the letter. “Since then, we learned that another person, who has been on our campus, tested positive and that 11 more teachers will have to quarantine as a result.”

Waco High’s closure comes on the heels of four others, including University High, Lake Air Montessori, Indian Spring Middle and G.W. Carver Middle School. All initially closed and switched to online-only instruction because so many teachers were in quarantine and not enough substitutes were available to fill their positions and maintain physical distance between students in classrooms.