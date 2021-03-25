Waco High students receive LitWaco scholarships

The LitWaco nonprofit
organization and its Forever Young Scholarship Fund presented its first two scholarships.
Waco High School seniors Trent Freeman and Khloe Turnbull each received a $500 scholarship from the fund, which was created in memory of SaKyra Young.
Young, a 2017 Waco High graduate, was a victim of domestic violence and killed by her boyfriend in August 2020. She would have recently turned 22.
Freeman and Turnbull are both in the top 20% of their class, are student-athletes, National Honor Society members, and have done a lot of work in the community.
LitWaco is a nonprofit reading program that works with Waco ISD schools. LitWaco and the Forever Young Scholarship Fund were founded by Keith and Tracy Guillory.