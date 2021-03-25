 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco High students receive LitWaco scholarships
0 comments

Waco High students receive LitWaco scholarships

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The LitWaco nonprofit

organization and its Forever Young Scholarship Fund presented its first two scholarships.

Waco High School seniors Trent Freeman and Khloe Turnbull each received a $500 scholarship from the fund, which was created in memory of SaKyra Young.

Young, a 2017 Waco High graduate, was a victim of domestic violence and killed by her boyfriend in August 2020. She would have recently turned 22.

Freeman and Turnbull are both in the top 20% of their class, are student-athletes, National Honor Society members, and have done a lot of work in the community.

LitWaco is a nonprofit reading program that works with Waco ISD schools. LitWaco and the Forever Young Scholarship Fund were founded by Keith and Tracy Guillory.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Google Maps adds another great feature

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McLennan County DA's office handling of mental health cases questioned
Local Crime News

McLennan County DA's office handling of mental health cases questioned

"Eric's case was dismissed with no explanation," Freud said. "Eric understands that he is mentally ill and understands that that illness is best treated in a hospital environment, which is why he was willing and ready to go to trial to try to continue to get himself the care he knows his illness requires. That opportunity for him was lost when the case was dismissed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert