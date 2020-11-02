Waco Hippodrome bows out for now as entertainment hub

Closing the Hippodrome's restaurants will put a crimp in local options for live music, especially evenings Thursday through Saturday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Veteran jazz pianist Dave Wild said the loss of the Hippodrome is a blow as live music seeks to rebound after a COVID-19-related lull.

"There's not a lot of activity downtown, but as we come back to work, this will have a major impact," he said. "Things were starting to come around, and this was one of the bright spots. This was a shock. I was not expecting this. That's a nice venue. The Turners put a lot of work into that place."

The city of Waco itself has much invested in the Hippodrome — about $650,000 worth.

In January 2013, the Waco City Council approved $423,900 in Tax Increment Finance Zone funds toward the Turners' proposed $2.1 million investment. In 2017, the Hippodrome received another $226,112 infusion of TIF money toward a second phase estimated at $3 million.

"Performing arts across the world have been devastated by the pandemic," said Fiona Bond, executive director of the Waco arts nonprofit Creative Waco. "Many nations are currently investing in the arts as never before, because they are a proven catalyst for much needed hope and connectivity.