Waco Hippodrome bows out for now as entertainment hub

The Waco Hippodrome Theatre will shutter its restaurant and bar and discontinue first-run movies, its owners announced Monday, saying they will make space available for other uses inside the landmark downtown entertainment complex.
It appears the COVID-19 pandemic fixed the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave., in its crosshairs.
Developers Shane and Cody Turner, joined later by Todd Behringer, pumped more than $5 million into renovating and expanding the historic 1913 theater, adding movie screens, opening The Hightop Bar and The Raleigh Diner, and upgrading the sound system and acoustics where possible.
But as a venue devoted to dining, drinking, live entertainment and movies, the building could not escape public concern about crowds or government orders to reduce occupancy and ensure social distancing.
"Bringing the historic Hippodrome back to life was a labor of love for us, and she's in good shape today," Shane Turner said in a news release. "The enhancements to the property, the addition of the dining facilities, and expansion along Eighth Street will afford a tremendous opportunity for someone with the passion and drive to make their own mark in downtown."
The release said small theaters along Eighth Street, as well as The Raleigh Diner, "will become available real estate suitable for a variety of purposes."
Waco Hippodrome Inc., under which the complex operates, "will retain the historic theatre, making the venue available for rental."
"My heart hurts at the news," said Megan Henderson, executive director of City Center Waco. "I think the Turners took on a huge and significant project, that of saving the Hippodrome and returning it to its place as an asset to downtown, and the whole community. They stepped into this not having a theater background, but out of a desire to serve."
The Turners acquired the movie palace from the nonprofit Waco Performing Arts Co. two years after the group had closed it for financial reasons.
The remodeling and expansion allowed dine-in movies, various eating and drinking spaces and occasional live music shows, especially after a second phase of expansion in 2017 allowed movies and music to run simultaneously.
The venue booked Clint Black, Travis Tritt, Kris Kristofferson and Lyle Lovett, among others, bringing traffic to downtown and Austin Avenue that otherwise may not have been inclined to seek entertainment options there.
"It became a big-time deal, helped a lot of businesses, brought people down here who didn't normally come downtown," said Mark Moore, a manager at Portofino's, an Italian restaurant near the Hippodrome Theatre. "I thought they did such a great job with all the remodeling. The only thing I thought was kind of silly was trying to serve food in the theaters, with people running up and down the aisles, having to step over chairs while taking orders."
Closing the Hippodrome's restaurants will put a crimp in local options for live music, especially evenings Thursday through Saturday.
Support Local Journalism
Veteran jazz pianist Dave Wild said the loss of the Hippodrome is a blow as live music seeks to rebound after a COVID-19-related lull.
"There's not a lot of activity downtown, but as we come back to work, this will have a major impact," he said. "Things were starting to come around, and this was one of the bright spots. This was a shock. I was not expecting this. That's a nice venue. The Turners put a lot of work into that place."
The city of Waco itself has much invested in the Hippodrome — about $650,000 worth.
In January 2013, the Waco City Council approved $423,900 in Tax Increment Finance Zone funds toward the Turners' proposed $2.1 million investment. In 2017, the Hippodrome received another $226,112 infusion of TIF money toward a second phase estimated at $3 million.
"Performing arts across the world have been devastated by the pandemic," said Fiona Bond, executive director of the Waco arts nonprofit Creative Waco. "Many nations are currently investing in the arts as never before, because they are a proven catalyst for much needed hope and connectivity.
"Here in Waco, it comes as no surprise that the Hippodrome must change its business model. We owe the Turners profound gratitude for all they have done already, and I take it as a sign of hope that they are not giving up.
"Instead, they are inviting other visionaries across our community to step up with inspiring ideas for bringing events, performances and businesses to this iconic facility," Bond said in a statement to the Tribune-Herald.
The Hippodrome's closing of its three smaller movie theaters will not stop the next appearances of Waco's two film festivals. The Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival had plans for a hybrid version that mixes online screenings with those in-person at four churches' parking lots.
Meantime, the Deep in the Heart Film Festival, a tradition at the Hippodrome, will make a return trip in February, if possible, said organizers.
"The Waco Hippodrome has long been a Central Texas institution, and we have enjoyed and appreciated having it be a 'home' to the Deep in the Heart Film Festival. It is one of Texas' true movie palaces," said organizer Samuel Z.P. Thomas in a statement. "While we are saddened to hear the news that they are limiting operations for the near future, we understand it is part of the new reality in a world facing COVID-19 head-on."
Waco real estate agent Gregg Glime lists several properties downtown, and said he was troubled to hear about the Hippodrome. But he does not believe the move threatens momentum along Eighth Street, which is punctuated by the Union Hall food hall; the $10.4 million expansion of Magnolia Market at the Silos; the Czech-themed Pivovar restaurant, hotel bakery and brewery; and Peter Ellis' redevelopment of the former Stratton Furniture building to upscale boutiques, fine dining and loft living.
"Waco is poised to really take off when the pandemic leaves us and the election is behind us," Glime said. "What is happening at the Hippodrome is not Waco-specific or downtown-specific. Shane (Turner) is a developer, and he will figure out a way to make this work. We will look back in 10 years and see who evolved and who looked ahead. Maybe Shane sees the need to refill his space or to sell off. I trust Shane, and the situation is in good hands. He was a developer downtown before it was cool to be a developer downtown."
Shane Turner, in his news release, said nothing about COVID-19.
He said it is time for the Turners to return to their core competency: development. He said the Hippodrome will remain a premier venue for events and concerts, and he wants the community to consider it a valuable asset.
All currently booked and ticketed events will continue as scheduled.
Tribune-Herald staff writer Carl Hoover contributed to this report.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.