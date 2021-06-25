 Skip to main content
Waco Hippodrome hoping to resume movie showings soon
Developer Shane Turner in November pulled the plug on first-run movies at his Waco Hippodrome Theatre downtown. But on Friday he confirmed he hopes soon to resume showings, noting that the rollout of summer blockbusters is an opportune time to reconnect with moviegoers.

Though the Hippodrome was not showing movies, the equipment inside was hard hit by February's storm and awaits repairs, Turner said.

"We experienced quite a bit of damage in that part of the building where we have theaters, and we're working with the insurance company on that," Turner said. "As soon as that's done, we plan to show movies again. We've completed most construction related to the repairs, but we had projectors and sound equipment involved. Everything experienced some damage."

Turner said crews want to reduce the possibility undetected problems will manifest themselves at the most inopportune time.

"We want to make sure that when we reopen, we won't have anything that disappoints customers," Turner said. "I think people want to enjoy the movie experience again, the popcorn, the drinks. Some studios are offering on-demand choices, as well as releasing movies to theaters. But I believe people want to get out of the house, and we offer that opportunity in a more intimate setting. We have 75-seat theaters. You're not in a room with 300 people."

