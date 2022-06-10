Waco hits triple digits, heat wave expected to continue into next week

The temperature in Waco hit triple digits Friday afternoon, and forecasters expect the heat to continue into next week, possibly setting new record highs.

“We are forecasting temperatures within a degree or two above the records for this weekend,” said David Bonnette a meteorologist at the National Weather Service‘s Fort Worth office. “On Sunday the record high is 103, but we are forecasting a high of 104.”

Bonnette said high temperatures are expected to remain about 100 degrees before a potential cooldown in the middle of next week. The normal high for June is 92.7.

“We might have a cold front coming in later on, at the seven-day period, but expect temperatures to flutter at around 100 degrees through much of next week,” Bonnette said.

A range of factors are contributing to the hot weather, including dry conditions. The weather service has recorded about 8.6 inches of rain this year at Waco Regional Airport, a little less than half the normal amount by this point in the year.

“Anytime we have pressure building off to the west with the dust, it creates sinking air and that sinking air allows it to warm up and get hotter,” Bonnette said. “The other thing is that we’re going to have the drought that we’ve had and this dry air kind of allows temperatures to heat up more than it would if it was more humid.”

Caritas Director Ann Owens said the nonprofit has seen a surplus of clients come in to receive fresh fruits and vegetables in the last week. The organization has also ordered more than 300 box fans, which could arrive for distribution as early as next week, Owens said. This order of fans is a continuation of an initial distribution of 400 fans at the end of last month, in a partnership with TXU Energy. Although the fans will not be here in time for the heat wave expected this weekend, they will hopefully be able to provide a little relief for Wacoans for the reminder of the summer.

The best approach to managing the heat, for anyone unable to remain in an air-conditioned space, is to wear light and loose clothing and drink lots of water, Bonnette said.

He said it is important that people are aware of the differences between heat stroke and heat exhaustion and are attentive to the signs that may appear.

“(With) heat exhaustion you are going to be sweaty, you might get light headed. If you start to feel any kind of dizziness or light headedness then be sure you get yourself out of the heat,” Bonnette said. “Take your break from the heat and get in air-conditioning or wherever you need to be so that way you can stay safe."

Heat stroke, on the other hand, requires immediate medical attention.

"One of the biggest tell-tale signs is if you start feeling dizzy and you stop sweating outside, then that’s a sign that you might be having a heat stroke and you need to call 911 and get help,” he said.

The Salvation Army of Waco will continue its normal procedure of handing out water at 300 Webster Ave., and the facility will be open for anyone to come inside and cool off when the temperature surpasses 100 degrees," Man. Jim Taylor said. The facility stays open until about p.m., when preparation for dinner service starts.

"Anybody, you don't have to be homeless, can come down and come inside and cool off for a little bit, then go about their way," Taylor said.

