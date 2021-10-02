Waco home sales brisk, prices high, especially for some

Cameron Gomez, the agent selling 2828 Gorman Ave., said his clients spent “well over $150,000” on an extensive renovation. He said the listing got offers from people in and out of state, and some who flew or drove into town to view the house. The McLennan County Appraisal District valued the house at $97,800 for tax purposes, though that is set based on value as of Jan. 1.

The house was under contract after 31 days, but the average number of days on market for a home that price is usually between 55 and 60.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be an overnight sale. … We are unique, especially to the area,” Gomez said. “That whole pocket of 76707 has never really had something that luxurious, and we know we’re going to be tailored to a certain buyer who appreciated what we had to offer.”

Ashton Gustafson, a broker and owner of A.G. Real Estate & Associates in Waco, said the more expensive homes might seem out of place in Waco, but to him they represent Waco catching up to other housing markets across the state.

“I think as long as wages are aligned with the real estate evaluations, you’re going to see people that are choosing to call Waco home want to purchase,” Gustafson said.