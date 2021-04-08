Waco home-school students advance at science fair

A local home-school group, Greater Waco Christian Home Educators, had several students participate in the 2021 Central Texas Science and Engineering Fair.

The awards ceremony for the fair was held virtually on Feb. 24.

Peter Bell, an 11th-grader, won first place in the environmental engineering category, senior division, with his project “The Impact of Varying Strata on Quality of Groundwater as Compared to Surface Water and Pollution.”

Peter also received two special awards from the Water Environment Federation and the Water Environment Association of Texas as well as the CP&Y Engineering Senior Award.

Abigail Olmstead, a seventh-grader, won first place in the mathematics category, junior division, with her project “Can Cuteness Be Calculated? The Golden Ratio in the Facial Proportions of Baby Animals.”

Ninth-grader Drew Shafer won second place in the engineering mechanics category, senior division, with his project “Optimizing Rocket Design for Large Payloads in Kerbal Space Program.” Drew also received a special award from 1519 Surveying and Engineering.

These home-school students advance to the 2021 Texas Science and Engineering Fair, which also will be held virtually. The state awards ceremony for the state fair will be Monday.